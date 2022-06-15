Although I, nor my blog, have so far been censored I will be backing up this blog elsewhere on the website address that is in my header. At the moment that address just points here. I’ll do that as quickly as I can, but 7-10 days is likely how long it will take to complete.

_______________________

The first instance that I came across of Substack’s new censorship policies was from Stegiel’s Substack;

His blog is still there even if he can’t comment on it although there are other places that he can do that. I can confirm that all of his posts to my blog have been filtered by Substack into my blog’s Substack spam folder (which I’ve only recently found). There’s nothing wrong with Stegiel’s blog, in fact it’s a very good one. Even more active now as he reacts to the banning by pushing out even more information.

______________

There was a previous link here but I’ve deleted it as it looks like there are games being played. I will investigate further.

______________

This is what Substack says abo…