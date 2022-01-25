Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jan 25, 2022

We are broke but not broken. Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art. Every break is unique and instead of repairing an item like new, the 400-year-old technique actually highlights the "scars" as a part of the design. Using this as a metaphor for healing ourselves teaches us an important lesson: Sometimes in the process of repairing things that have broken, we actually create something more unique, beautiful and resilient.

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jan 25, 2022

More people should follow Stegiel btw, he's pretty good.

https://stegiel.substack.com/p/mandates

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