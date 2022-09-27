Plebeian Resistance

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Sustainable Dunedin

Covering food, buildings, hospital, farmers market
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Sep 27, 2022

This is a video that I did for a course at Amsterdam University last northern Summer (July, August 2021). I did two papers at the University and this paper was called “Circular City” and covered sustainable living mostly, but yes there was some study of so called SMART cities as well. I’m not a fan of the latter.

In this video I go over what would need to happen to make Dunedin more sustainable and where the current unsustainability is. For example I discuss how much New Zealand, and Dunedin especially, rely on food imports.

This is currently a short version of the original video which once I’ve found I will post up in place of this one.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #sustainability #localfood

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