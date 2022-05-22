I’m tempted to use another c word on Simon Holmes A’Court. He’s from a wealthy Western Australian family with South African origins. And maybe Norman as well in which case he’s of short origins (ah oui, court, court) with a ‘Holmes’ being derived from “flat land; a small island”. A short flat land in other words. Rottnest? Is he a Quokka (cockney rhyming slang for…)?.

Ok rhyming fun over….

I had a run in on Twitter with Simon about 3 years ago. He was, in my opinion and based on that exchange (a much reduced record is here), no friend of environmentalists. I blocked him once I figured out what the ‘between the lines’ gist of his comments were (oligarch allegiance, even if fossil fuels, over environmental concerns and a menacing opposition to those who oppose his ‘views’). He’s like Malcolm Roberts on vaccine issues, sounds good on first impressions but he’s absolutely not to be trusted.

If there’s money to be made siting nuclear power stations at Mount Dampier then too bad about the ‘traditional owners of the land’ Simon is going to be there.

Anyway Simon intends to make money from Climate Change. And to bring this about he has backed a bunch of ‘Teal’ candidates in the recent Federal elections in Australia (18th May, 2022). Initially I thought that the whole thing smelt suspiciously of George Soros and it may still do. But the upfront backer is Simon. And boy did the ‘Teal’ candidates get a sweet run with the media. (also Simon why are most of the candidates women in their mid 40s/50s?)

The ‘Teal Candidate’ who got the most attention is Dr, or Professor, Monique Ryan who ran successfully against Josh Frydenburg in Hawthorn, Victoria. Josh was PM’ Morrison’s heir apparent and the recent Treasurer (was Peter Dutton involved in the ‘Teal’ campaign?). I’m not a great fan of Josh’s at all, but….I was tempted to offer some climate change advice if it would tip Monique out.

Monique likes to use ‘appeal to authority’ which is, more often than not, hers. She’s a Dr dinnit ya know.

An anecdote now, one of her supporters who trudged the streets on her behalf is someone I know very well and she normally votes Labor which somewhat challenges the view that the Teal voters are all progressive Liberal voters. Right Barry?

I think Monique knows stuff all about climate change. About as much as she knows about vaccine science. Zero.

But worse for me is that Simon Holmes A’Court can just start a political movement so that his climate change businesses (whatever they are) get across the line. And as I said I smell George Soros in the background too. For later. For sure.

P.S. I have noticed that substackers with very large followings get fewer likes and comments to their posts than I often do. I’m suspicious. My total income from this blog so far is about $500 or so. So if there’s any billionaires out there with some loose change burning holes in their pockets I suggest a founding membership, you can decide the total yourselves. And sorry you’ll just have to trust me, I don’t do favours for dollars. Although this won’t increase my paying subscribers to 1,000s that’s fine I can handle that. One subscriber at 200k is more honest than 30k fake subscribers at $6.66 each anyway.