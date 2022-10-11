Plebeian Resistance

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Oct 11, 2022

The Greens are anything but.

All political parties( designed ideology to get people to vote)red, blue ,green are right wingers, making up a shade of brown.

Poor welly got a racist " Greta Whanua " Mayor appointed and it was clear from the press and the money following her that she was selected to push the UN agenda.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Rob D
Oct 11, 2022

Um... "I am statistically less likely to get seriously ill or hospitalized". WTH is wrong with these people? I can't believe that tired mantra is still being chanted out there. Especially when I know people of *all* ages (even people in their 80's) who have not taken the poisonous *experimental* gene therapy, got "covid" (or whatever symptoms are being called "covid"), and lived just fine. Besides the useless "masking", this insane testing to see if we "might" have something so we have to "isolate" defines lunacy for me. We can only imagine what this world is going to be like when there's a "test" for everything known to man. Most of the population will never leave their homes because they will be isolating. Just like the engineers of the "new normal" want....

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