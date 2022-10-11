Testing positive to Pfizer bribes in NZ?
2 Greens and a shit radio host
You don’t need to test for “Covid” in New Zealand currently as there are no restrictions.
First up Tamatha Paul, newly elected woke Green to Wellington Council. She needed a week off after the election or maybe she just took some dosh for this?
Julie Anne Genter, featured on this blog recently for her virtue signalling on cycling infrastructure while doing nothing in favour of it. I don’t know what to make of this, the 2nd Green to fall in 2 days….
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Of course that’s amusing in some circles…..Richard is a Labour Party Councillor from Auckland (and if you were to ask me a bit of a plonker).
And finally the “rona” seems to have taken out Sean Plunket the supposed advocate of free speech on the Platform radio station (but no free speech unless you believe in vaxxes).
I had my own run in with this guy on the 27th September.
Followed up today with;
Question, why are these shits doing this?
Maybe it’s got something to do with what this British modeller at Canterbury University in Christchurch said recently (too many of our vaccine pushers here are British);
I’ve searched Twitter for others doing the same within 1000km of Auckland. Only 1 out of 7 does not have pronouns in their profile (and they still look woke).
Time for it to stop methinks.
#pfizer #theplatform @seanplunket @RichardHills_ @TamathaPaul @JulieAnneGenter
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The Greens are anything but.
All political parties( designed ideology to get people to vote)red, blue ,green are right wingers, making up a shade of brown.
Poor welly got a racist " Greta Whanua " Mayor appointed and it was clear from the press and the money following her that she was selected to push the UN agenda.
Um... "I am statistically less likely to get seriously ill or hospitalized". WTH is wrong with these people? I can't believe that tired mantra is still being chanted out there. Especially when I know people of *all* ages (even people in their 80's) who have not taken the poisonous *experimental* gene therapy, got "covid" (or whatever symptoms are being called "covid"), and lived just fine. Besides the useless "masking", this insane testing to see if we "might" have something so we have to "isolate" defines lunacy for me. We can only imagine what this world is going to be like when there's a "test" for everything known to man. Most of the population will never leave their homes because they will be isolating. Just like the engineers of the "new normal" want....