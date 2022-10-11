You don’t need to test for “Covid” in New Zealand currently as there are no restrictions.

First up Tamatha Paul, newly elected woke Green to Wellington Council. She needed a week off after the election or maybe she just took some dosh for this?

Julie Anne Genter, featured on this blog recently for her virtue signalling on cycling infrastructure while doing nothing in favour of it. I don’t know what to make of this, the 2nd Green to fall in 2 days….

Of course that’s amusing in some circles…..Richard is a Labour Party Councillor from Auckland (and if you were to ask me a bit of a plonker).

And finally the “rona” seems to have taken out Sean Plunket the supposed advocate of free speech on the Platform radio station (but no free speech unless you believe in vaxxes).

I had my own run in with this guy on the 27th September.

Followed up today with;

Question, why are these shits doing this?

Maybe it’s got something to do with what this British modeller at Canterbury University in Christchurch said recently (too many of our vaccine pushers here are British);

I’ve searched Twitter for others doing the same within 1000km of Auckland. Only 1 out of 7 does not have pronouns in their profile (and they still look woke).

Time for it to stop methinks.

#pfizer #theplatform @seanplunket @RichardHills_ @TamathaPaul @JulieAnneGenter