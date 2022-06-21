Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 21, 2022Edited

The comments should be on topic at least initially. Of course conversations often veer off track but they shouldn't start that way. A commenter has just been given 30 days out although I'll unban him in a week as that's what I said I would do. A kind of yellow card.

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
Jun 22, 2022

It seems like so many people now are just HURT when they can't understand something, or feel that their "belief" in science has been attacked. As if truth doesn't mean shit, it's how we FEEL that's really important. I'm ready to get the hell off this faerie-go-round. I'd much, much rather be seen as a complete fool/jerk/twit/butthead/whatever than carry on believing lies.

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