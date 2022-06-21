The Baileys: Email exhange with an evolutionary biologist by the name of Zach
That's Zachery Ardern
Recently Drs Sam and Mark Bailey managed to get themselves into an email exchange with postdoc researcher Zachery Ardern. It was moderated, seemingly by a scientist in the same area as Zach, that’s Zach Ardern.
Apparently helpfulness runs in the “family”.
I’m not sure why this comes to mind.
Glad I’m not a friend.
Anyway Zachary made a goose of himself and even the moderator became exasperated. Click the graphic for the pdf of the exchange.
Or click below
No trolling thanks. Keep the comments family friendly. Don’t try and take over the blog. Otherwise welcome to leave comments.
Thanks to Martin Wilson for the link to the video that led to the email exchange.
The comments should be on topic at least initially. Of course conversations often veer off track but they shouldn't start that way. A commenter has just been given 30 days out although I'll unban him in a week as that's what I said I would do. A kind of yellow card.
It seems like so many people now are just HURT when they can't understand something, or feel that their "belief" in science has been attacked. As if truth doesn't mean shit, it's how we FEEL that's really important. I'm ready to get the hell off this faerie-go-round. I'd much, much rather be seen as a complete fool/jerk/twit/butthead/whatever than carry on believing lies.