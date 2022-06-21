Recently Drs Sam and Mark Bailey managed to get themselves into an email exchange with postdoc researcher Zachery Ardern. It was moderated, seemingly by a scientist in the same area as Zach, that’s Zach Ardern.

Apparently helpfulness runs in the “family”.

I’m not sure why this comes to mind.

Glad I’m not a friend.

Anyway Zachary made a goose of himself and even the moderator became exasperated. Click the graphic for the pdf of the exchange.

Or click below

Mark Bailey Zachary Ardern Emails Redacted 2.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

No trolling thanks. Keep the comments family friendly. Don’t try and take over the blog. Otherwise welcome to leave comments.

Thanks to Martin Wilson for the link to the video that led to the email exchange.