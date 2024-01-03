And yes fascist is definitely relevant. You may notice that in any definition of the word that citizens are the ones that are left out. My personal definition is that of a combination of Corporate, who lead the shitshow, Government who are all corrupted by the shitshow, and the religious who have had 2k+ years of doing intellectual service to the shitshow.

So let’s see what the Dunedin Hospital fascist David Gow

David Gow (Herr/MedicalNazi)

has to say.

And what Otago University employee, and fascist definitely fascist, Michael Baker (who is a recipient of NIH & Gates millions)

Michael Baker (Herr/Gates)

has to say.

The story is paywalled of course so I’m going to pull some of the text out of page source. It is summer here by the way. Stupidity is no impediment to receiving millions, or maybe even billions, from the holy trinity of Gates/NIH/Blackrock et al though.

Gow.

“Another wave of Covid-19 has hit the region and workers in the medical ward at Dunedin Hospital are again wearing face masks and undergoing daily rapid antigen tests, Southern chief medical officer Dr David Gow confirmed yesterday”

A coward as well as a fascist?

Baker

“University of Otago epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker said this wave of Covid-19 had been more "prolonged and persistent" than the third and fourth Covid-19 waves earlier last year.”

Of course of course little Michael.

“We have actual prevention methods that are already in place, such as vaccination, self-isolating when sick, improving ventilation in indoor areas, and wearing a mask if immuno-compromised.”

So fucking 2021 you little fascist, Michael.

“Support for self-isolation of infected cases could include improving sick leave entitlement, he said.”

Fuck the economy says Herr Michael, to whom business is anathema to a proper Nazi socialist republic (yeah, yeah Fascism was capitalist I hear all you moronic lefties say. No it was not you demented leftist fuckwits*).

“There is a risk we are becoming complacent about Covid-19, so it’s about having a plan of action.”

We do have a plan of action Michael. And it does include you.

No pasarán

* real leftists excluded