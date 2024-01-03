Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jan 4, 2024Edited

"BDBinc , Cairn - mutual eye-rolling and 1 other liked your post"

The 1 other is not showing up but the stats of this post may indicate that the post has been restricted since "1 other liked your post". I shall wait and see but at the moment the stats are about a 1/4 of normal.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 4, 2024Edited

Let them say it.

It shows them up for trough feeders.

Let them get more extreme, no one with any sense falls for this. ( Oh, some public servants will love some more sick leave, but they were taking that anyway. Plus they will continue not doing any *work from home*. )

It's a hoot really.

Good that you report on it though.

Did you see this about lockdown in Antarctica.

https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/the-antarctic-expedition-that-showed

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