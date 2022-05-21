The United Australia Party looks to be doing badly especially on a vote per $ basis.

Deves, the “woman is an adult human female” candidate in Warringah, Sydney, looks to be at risk of losing. But it’s only 20% counted so far.

Prominent Liberals Peter Dutton (Queensland) and Josh Frydenberg (Victoria) look at risk of losing their seats to the ‘Teals’.

The only ‘independents’ doing any good at all are the ‘Teals’.

Kristina Keneally former NSW Labor premier (and an American) parachuted into a Western Sydney working class seat from the wealthy northern beach suburbs has dropped 17.5% so far to a candidate with a very close relationship with a local mayor.

It seems too hard to call at the moment although the Labor Party is still probably odds on to form Government. Unfortunately if there’s any independents holding the balance of power they’re likely to be the middle class teal candidates who will focus on making Simon Holmes a’Court’s businesses more viable.

The Greens are doing well as well, a …