Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 4, 2022

You will make a great mayor Richard as you can deal with nincompoops without losing your cool.

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Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Sep 2, 2022

Can't help getting a feeling you're in it for fun and a weird socio-intellectual stimulation. My deepest respect for keeping it up.

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