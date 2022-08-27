This was reposted as it seemed not to go out the first time.

In the 2019 elections I stayed away from the transgender issue despite being quite up to date on it. I have no such policy this time as the Moana Pool issue makes it plain that it would be cowardice to do so.

TERF is supposed to be short for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists. It is supposed to have been a term invented by a radical feminist in Sydney called Viv Smythe. None of these supposed facts are true and I might go into that in more detail in another post.

Anyway whatever its origins the term ‘TERF’ is now used as a derogatory term by Transgender ‘activists’ and their fellow travellers against women and those who support women’s rights. I’ve scored it several times which kind of puts paid to what it is supposed to mean as I’m male so I can never be a ‘Radical Feminist’. I can be supportive, but I cannot be one. Germaine Greer is one though.

Here’s a tweet thread by a gay (the G in LGB) man, Malcolm Clark, about those who support the use of such a derogatory term.

Woman have the right to decide who enters their facilities.

I know that Jules Radich and Lee Vandervis agree with this although Jules is trying to balance himself on the high wire and not upset anyone. Who else does? Well Aaron doesn’t. Nor does Sophie, Mandy or (at the moment) Carmen. David Milne certainly doesn’t although when it comes to his daughters he does. That’s not even balancing David, it’s hypocrisy.