Plebeian Resistance

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Rick Larson's avatar
Rick Larson
Aug 27, 2022

I think politically defending real women is a winner.

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Fay
Aug 27, 2022

It is important that you do not become rattled over this issue. Someone seems to be trying to control the agenda, so don’t react as this is what they wanting you to do. Step away a bit as things have a way of taking their own course if given time. In the end it won’t be your decision.

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