The Platform styles itself as talk-back radio committed to free speech. Yet I’ve rung them up twice now and both times my experience has been the opposite. The first time Rodney Hide could hardly hide the panic in his voice that I’d got through to him and hurriedly ended the ‘conversation’ as he said he was going to the news. Then he promptly went to another caller for a minute or two (before the news). I had about 10-15 seconds.

The second time that I rang up the Platform (this last tuesday) it was to Sean Plunket and the first thing that happened is that I had to put up with Sean Plunket lying that I’d been ringing up and abusing their staff in the hour before. Unfortunately for Sean this did not scan in anyway whatsoever as I’d been on another radio station in that hour (more or less the whole hour although I wasn’t live to air the whole time). It was an astonishing attempt to hobble my campaign and there is a police complaint in about it. You can read the full story here.

Now this has happened on Twitter.

For what you ask? These were my two tweets to him on the day that he blocked me. This one (for some reason even when logged out I can’t bring up the details of the tweet of Sean’s that I was retweeting but it was about Karl du Fresne’s article on free speech so especially ironic).

And this one which was just a parody of Sean’s email to me the previous day (his team has asked me to email him and his response was along these lines).

There are a few other tweets to him from the previous days but nothing that would score a block. Sean has zero comittment to free speech, the only ‘free speech’ that he allows is that which conforms to his own world view.

There were also profile visits to my Twitter account on the above tweet which would tend to indicate that his Twitter account is being run by his staff, as Sean knows who I am at this stage (and most likely did beforehand as well).

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #seanplunket #theplatformnz @theplatform_nz