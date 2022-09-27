Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 27, 2022

I read on The Platform home page that they state:

“You are on the Platform, New Zealand’s only independent media site giving you unbiased

coverage commentary and opinion and the chance to have your say on the issues that affect you.”

“You are one of many people turning to The Platform for an untarnished view of events in

New Zealand free of government funding and political interference. With your support we

can beat the hatred and division fuelled by taxpayer funded media and woke culture warriors

who want to stifle debate and suffocate democracy.”

Perhaps they should re-read what they promised as they are not fulfilling it.

A professional promise statement clearly defines what you promise to deliver, over time.

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