The peaceful Transgender protest at Albert Park, Auckland on March 25th
Who is behind the aggressive punks who lined up at Albert Park to shout down democracy?
In a departure for me this started out as a Twitter thread. So I’m remaking it as a Substack post. I have been investigating this since March 25th when Kelly Jay Keen Minshull was lucky to escape with her life after being sauced by a guy from Columbia called Luis Alexander Rubashkyn who also goes by women’s fornames of Eliana or Eli.
A full on riot was not out of the question and there were definitely some, taking what looked like North American antifa tactics, trying to bring this about.
Anyway let’s go to the Twitter thread.
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Who is behind the aggressive punks who lined up at Albert Park to shout down democracy? Well Gender Minorities Aotearoa is one of them
Who funds them? Well our Government does to a large extent. Wellington Council and Airport does as well.
We'll get back to International Trans Fund in a minute. In the meantime Gender Minorities has a (Government sponsored) shop where you can buy things! This shop has 23 registered customers!! You can buy this badge.
Or this one (for those who don't know TERFs are anybody who doesn't swallow the Trans agenda but mostly women);
Or this one (for those who don't know once again "Cis" means anybody who is not Trans (gosh I hope that they're not planning to genocide all of us)
Or this one, an ode to the Posie Parker "event" at Auckland on the 25th March maybe?
Or you can buy a mask such as this one that is supporting women (men) and cis women (women). Yes they've colonised the word 'women'.
Finally just to make it clear everyone does not include you.
Anyway lets get back to the main funder of this, the one who probably pressured the NZ Govt, Wellington Council (not that Tory needs much pressuring) & Wellington Airport into supporting the above. The International Trans Fund who are having a bit of a "moment".
This is who funds them.
Cheers.
For those who want to delve further;
Shop
https://redbubble.com/people/transgender-nz/shop?artistUserName=transgender-nz&iaCode=all-stickers
Gender Minorities
Rainbow Path
Transfund (search - site:http://transfund.org
as they're not really locked down)
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Josh Slocum argues that we are dealing with "Cluster B" personality disorders. Especially Borderline and Narcissisic. "We are living in a world of complete and total reversal of the truth".
https://disaffectedpod.substack.com/p/trans-day-of-invincibility
His video addresses the horrors in Albert Park.
Then if you want to go down this rabbit hole (as you did) you follow the money from astro- turf orgs( *Astro turf meaning bankster orgs pretending to be grass roots people orgs that are just spreading political ideology aka the Krazy Koolaid). From govt to central banksters (whose UN agenda 2030 the orgs/"charities"/trusts are following). These are nothing but UN fronts and there is shitloads of money for their Political ideology supporting orgs.
But a positive note is that the noisier the crazy gets the more noticeable it is . And the peaceful voice of reason is needed now more than ever.
Dysmorphic men are the voice of woman! I dont think so. So the voice of woman is desired to be silenced.
I thought it was funny as their poster implied they wanted "abortion rights" and I was thinking of starting a UN govt funded abortion clinic for men. 100% money back guarantee.
Except the obsurd-ness of these political campaigns is not seen by those lost in fear + confusion, youth that the govt are currently mind conditioning with fear of no future ( and note the sexualizing of 7 and 8 yr old kiwis in the gay/transvestite/queer/ dysmorphic pride week in sunny old Apartheid NZ ).
When the Act party have become the NZ govts go to controlled opposition party shit has hit the fan haha
Political ideology .People need to get outta the grip of body/race identification completely .
You are not a body/skin colour/race/sex/belief/sexual preference as the govt would have (and needs) you to identify with.