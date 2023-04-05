In a departure for me this started out as a Twitter thread. So I’m remaking it as a Substack post. I have been investigating this since March 25th when Kelly Jay Keen Minshull was lucky to escape with her life after being sauced by a guy from Columbia called Luis Alexander Rubashkyn who also goes by women’s fornames of Eliana or Eli.

A full on riot was not out of the question and there were definitely some, taking what looked like North American antifa tactics, trying to bring this about.

Anyway let’s go to the Twitter thread.

Who is behind the aggressive punks who lined up at Albert Park to shout down democracy? Well Gender Minorities Aotearoa is one of them

Who funds them? Well our Government does to a large extent. Wellington Council and Airport does as well.

We'll get back to International Trans Fund in a minute. In the meantime Gender Minorities has a (Government sponsored) shop where you can buy things! This shop has 23 registered customers!! You can buy this badge.

Or this one (for those who don't know TERFs are anybody who doesn't swallow the Trans agenda but mostly women);

Or this one (for those who don't know once again "Cis" means anybody who is not Trans (gosh I hope that they're not planning to genocide all of us)

Or this one, an ode to the Posie Parker "event" at Auckland on the 25th March maybe?

Or you can buy a mask such as this one that is supporting women (men) and cis women (women). Yes they've colonised the word 'women'.

Finally just to make it clear everyone does not include you.

Anyway lets get back to the main funder of this, the one who probably pressured the NZ Govt, Wellington Council (not that Tory needs much pressuring) & Wellington Airport into supporting the above. The International Trans Fund who are having a bit of a "moment".

This is who funds them.

Cheers.

For those who want to delve further;

Shop

https://redbubble.com/people/transgender-nz/shop?artistUserName=transgender-nz&iaCode=all-stickers

Gender Minorities

https://genderminorities.com

Rainbow Path

https://rainbowpathnz.com

Transfund (search - site:http://transfund.org

as they're not really locked down)