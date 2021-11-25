The Wrong Kind of Green is aptly named. Of course their schtick is that they’re a radical green party but for some reason their aims, a re-greening of the Earth with lots of trees seems exactly the same as the Great Reset. They just omit to mention the cities as prisons part of Klaus’s dystopia. But they’re there.

Here they are on covid, via that other limited hangout ‘Unherd’, going part of the way but making sure that it’s not too far. And then locking comments before anyone expresses dissent. As always click the graphic for the link.

Hi Renee et al. There’s another term for the ‘wrong kind of green’. It’s ‘eco-nazi’.