Plebeian Resistance

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Nov 25, 2021

Except trees need Co2 to flourish, which they’re scapegoated as “bad.” So actually, they’re anti-plants.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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baboon
Nov 25, 2021

"limited hangout ‘Unherd’"

Interesting, thank you.

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