There are too many people on the planet, who are you going to cull?
A poll
Pretend you’re the WEF, Club of Rome, the Georgia Guidestones or I dunno maybe Bill Gates. Let’s get started one loser at a time.
Somebody has to go, who should it be.
Left to right, Ardern, Gates, Clampett
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
to my buy me a coffee account
https://buymeacoffee.com/plebresistance
Or to Crypto (be the first)
₿ Bitcoin
bc1qp4uzhxpqwc4h7gczvzzh42tjyh357ls8f2hdw3
XRP Ripple / XUMM
r9Kr5oSATsTksPZTZHdBvtQjbNFaBd9vTz
2% for the establishment I see.
Jed did find that Rockefellerjew, Imaginary, rare, Fossil fuel, black gold, though!😉😎