The tactics are very familiar ones from Twitter. A combination of someone who doesn’t like what you have to say about, let’s say bitcoins, and then with the help of other users, who may in fact be trolls or bots who also have the irrits with you because maybe you’ve said something on, let’s say COVID or the NZ government. Or mabye more to the point you’ve said that it’s not vaccines that are at the root of the current problem but viruses. And this in an environment where Governments are backtracking to the Pharmaceutical Corps displeasure. The worst outcome for our Pharmaceutical masters would be the disappearance of viruses.

Because you see if there are no viruses there are no vaccines. This is Terrain Theory and as I see it it’s a far better explanation of yours and my health. That some of the big commentators on vaccines (Alex, Steve, Geert maybe you too Robert) seem unable to even consider this should be a warning signal. As they’re either stupid or malicious. There are no other choices for those who have spent their lifetimes studying viruses and especially considering the last few years. ADE is a byproduct of viruses as well. To me it’s nothing other than built up toxins in your body. That 1st or 2nd booster.

Maybe the real issue is that it’s ok for them until it’s their families who are being gaslit to be jabbed. Rather than some young Indian girl, or boy, in Khammam (link is on below image for a background on that).

Trolls often try to get you to react in a bad tempered way so as they, and their manufactured friends, can report you to [insert local platform here]. It’s a bit of a disconcerting sign here on Substack though, so bye Matthew. I have both unsubbed from your toxic Substack and banned you from mine for 90 days.

I quite like substack but if mine does get taken down then follow this link (it just comes back here for now but I will change it);

https://plebeianresistance.com/