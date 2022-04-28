Plebeian Resistance

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 28, 2022

Many books are written about the danger of all vaccines. Not just this one. Susanne Humphries is probably the best documented, but there are others, and quite a bit. A doctor should do no harm. But if you know that in the last years, each year about 80 or more children die from Measles jabs, and none of measles, that should tell you something.

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Apr 28, 2022

I warned you, Rich, to expect a knock on your door, or roof, soon, from that article of yours re Musk... :)

If you keep your posts professional, as writers should, then you should be fine.

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