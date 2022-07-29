Plebeian Resistance

Thesis: Steve Kirsch is both stupid and being used

by more malicious characters
Richard Seager
Jul 29, 2022
Soz Steve. Just saying it that way that I see it.

The longer interview is full of circular reasoning, appeal to authority, projection. Deliberately, but it’s not Steve’s fault (well it is kind of but refer to thesis).

I love that bit "the community of people that are trying to fight the oligarchy"

Uh huh, James, uh huh.

An exerpt (at about 49m) from;
https://rumble.com/v1dlamj-james-lyons-weiler-everything-youd-want-to-know-about-the-pcr-test.html

Edit. I’ve edited the original “both stupid and being” back into the title of this post as although it’s a bit of an attack (actually it’s more of a call for Steve to wake up) it is in my view justified as Steve refers to those who question the existence of viruses as nutcases and whackjobs. So if you object to ‘stupid’ then please be consistent and redress Steve for his comments.

