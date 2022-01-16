The old plastic cover is still on the needle you plonker version.

Premier Mark MacGowan of Western Australia

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of NZ and Minister of National Security and Intelligence

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland Premier and Concentration Camp builder (she actually said that she didn’t feel it, click graphic for this fun times video)

(This is a flu shot late April 2020)

The old where the fuck is the needle as the jabber hides it with their hand you plonker version.

Chris Hipkins, Minister of Everything, New Zealand

The old needle is not in the arm you plonker version.

Hugh Jackman, Australian Hollywood insider.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer who doubles up the The old needle is not in the arm you plonker version. with the The old plastic cover is still on the needle you plonker version. (he might not be Australasian but he represents the company that owns it)

NSW threesome. Watch this video of Gladys Berijiklian (NSW Premier at the time - jabber hides it with their hand version, Kerry Chant Chief Health Officer of NSW who actually did get the jab but made sure that the batch number was the correct one and Brad Hazzard Minister of Health who stared down the jabber while getting the jabber hides it with their hand version.

Finally the fallen version, the NSW MP who did get the first jab and did get the adverse reaction.

Which gave him an exemption for the second jab The old plastic cover is still on the needle you plonker version.

That’s all for now. (update 12th April 2024: someone has noted that Dominello has left side face Bell’s palsy on first photo and right side eye-patch on 2nd photo)

Update: Today Jacinda Ardern has had a booster update. It is of the non-gloved (thanks Barry) The old plastic cover is still on the needle you plonker version.