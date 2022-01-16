Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Jan 18, 2022

Instead of hanging, just give them full, planned regimen of their freaken poison....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jan 16, 2022

Excellent@ Thanks. I did not see some of the pics. Notice the lack of gloves in most of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Seager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture