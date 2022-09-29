Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Sep 29, 2022

We used window signs. Small. Cheap Posted in high traffic areas like in laundry mats. Any free bulletin board got one. Went to merchants and asked if we could put one up. Considered but did not print flyers for car windshields.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Fay
Sep 30, 2022

He probably sees you as a friend now that you were friendly to him.

I don't suppose he votes?

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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