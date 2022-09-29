It was cold and rainy yesterday but I picked up my 4k promotion stickers around noon and proceeded to spend about 3 of the next 4 hours putting my stickers up around town. Other than learning that one of the beggars around town considers $100 to be a bad day (he said it to a roadworker as I was standing nearby) my biggest learning experience was that the climate orientated candidates were all using fear and that their posters were quite extreme (I put Slime and the Hawkins Greens in this category).

Hawkins

And this

I covered them all in the appropriate parts with my stickers.

Slime

I covered up their scare tactics as much as I could. I was a little pissed off to be honest and actually wrote on a few of them “stop trying to scare people - R. Seager”.

They wern’t the only ones doing it, Extinction Rebellion was especially prominent. I covered their ‘Extinction” of “Extinction Rebellion” up so that it kind of reads “Seager for Mayor rebellion”.

And of course there was the anti-women stuff.

It all got covered up.

The same guy admits to what they’re trying to do.

And finally so much for the current state of Public Transport in Dunedin aye?

I also put a few up around the Council buildings of course. Other than the hate warfare around the place that was satisfying to cover up it was fun and educational and I hope that it helps to get me into the role that I’m after.

But this is not a democracy. It is clearly fascist here even if on a small scale. So I’ve got my work cut out due to the hostility of the media which is not playing the role of the 4th Estate. And I do wonder how much of what is going on is designed to keep me out as the main motivation. It seems for example that I was the impetus for Sophie Barker to run judging by one of her interviews.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens