Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
Sep 16, 2022

Who is talking about solutions to our problems? We have options. Decentralization. Governmental Transparency. There is a better way to govern. The Top 3 Technologies We Should be Using to Take Control Of Our Governments Again, and how to create a "Transparency Movement" to get there:

https://joshketry.substack.com/p/the-top-3-technologies-we-should

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture