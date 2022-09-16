Tonight at the union meeting I made a joke in Maori
And nobody got it
Despite the fact that karakias were the rage. That Aaron was saying Kia ora every few minutes (he was right next to me). That every man and his dog had done their family history in Maori (are you really Ngapuhi Jules?)
Nobody, but nobody, got my joke.
I’m so sad.
Watson where were you?
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Who is talking about solutions to our problems? We have options. Decentralization. Governmental Transparency. There is a better way to govern. The Top 3 Technologies We Should be Using to Take Control Of Our Governments Again, and how to create a "Transparency Movement" to get there:
https://joshketry.substack.com/p/the-top-3-technologies-we-should