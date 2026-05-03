Zero AI went into this article.

I have arranged to be in Toowoomba for the next week and a bit or so, a housesit of a few canines for the free rent while I organise myself. I spent January to March on the Sunshine Coast which is not too far away. But I’d never been to Toowoomba before so I was not really knowing what to expect. Some of Australia’s regional centres are reasonable places, Bendigo in Victoria for example is an example of that and is easily accessible to Melbourne by train (if you want to go to Melbourne that is as it is now a Chinese CBD).

Toowoomba is not Bendigo. In fact right now it is #1 on the shittiest towns I’ve been to. It regularly features on Shit Towns of Australia (which I think started in NZ). It thoroughly deserves this title. Albeit you can see former care from the inhabitants and some wealth as well in some of the buildings the current centre of the city is hollowed out of its former retail and these days its main streets are full of Arab or Indian run ‘convenience’ shops, various kebab and Indian eating places along with Asian ones of various stripes. As far as I can tell there’s not a decent cafe in the whole CBD and the best one I’ve been to is out of the city on Campbell St towards North Toowoomba. I’m sure there’s a few others about but the ones in the city are mostly crap and mostly an Asian, or Indian, run version of what a 1970s Australian cafe is supposed to be. They are awful, even worse than the original 1970s ones. I don’t know what the reasons are for all the cafes in Australia (and New Zealand for that matter) becoming Asian/Indian monopolies, but the Toowoomba ones indicate that it’s a migration scam as they are so badly fucking run. It’s a token effort by people who mostly have clearly never had anything to do with running a cafe before. 3 day old date scones wrapped in plastic, white bread sandwiches at $12 each also wrapped in plastic. And the cheapest possible sourced sweet items. Such as croissants that were clearly purchased at the supermarket. And so on.

Meantime the burghar’s so called representatives crow.

“We are such good burghars”

“The city was third in Queensland to be declared a Refugee Welcome Zone, affirming its commitment to upholding human rights, enhancing cultural diversity, and promoting welcoming and inclusive communities.”

God help the two cities higher on that list. I guess upper class Noosa is not anywhere on that list but the working class outer Brisbane suburb of Ipswich seems to be one of those two lucky cities and it’s only 40 minutes on the road back to Brisbane. The road out of Brisbane to Toowoomba in fact goes right up to the edge of Ipswich and at 3pm on a nondescript Friday (May Day - which is not celebrated in Australia) the roads were packed and traffic was slowed to 20km max for much of the way. Clearly refugees before infrastructure is the plan. But the locals are not so keen on refugees it would seem and local non burghar views are somewhat different. To wit Paul Irwin on Facebook;

“Toowoomba is a shit hole, and the entertainment is just shopping for most its full of refo’s and migrants who can’t drive for shit because the roads department give them licenses and they don’t have to pass any tests because they don’t speak English”

refo’s btw is Australian slang for refugees.

I can definitely confirm the first. As for the second I have not seen it but maybe it’s not the parts of Toowoomba I have been to*. The shit shops, i.e cafes, copious barbers, ‘convenience’ stores, vape shops and Afghan rug shops, in the city do though indicate the presence of these refugees. Mostly the fit-out of these shops are done very much on the cheap. Otherwise there are ‘for lease’ signs up all over the CBD or the local council has repurposed them as woke shops with the requisite ‘be nice to your local gaslighter’ signs and lots of rainbows. To me these woke shopfronts would seem to be playing to an empty market in Toowoomba. Maybe somebody should tell the WEF that their advertising is wasted here as I have only seen one purple haired idiot so far.

But there are very few quality retailers in the main shopping streets of Toowoomba.

Toowoomba CBD shops for lease

BTW Australia is packed full of these very WEFy looking Refugee welcoming zones.

Refugee welcome webpage

What’s going on cunts? (their CEO lives in Sydney, let me guess - Northern Suburbs?)

And in my last few missives to Toowoomba the farming area around Toowoomba is looking very brown at the moment and I can’t say that it impresses me that much.

Finally (this is a later edit) Toowomba takes out the Nation’s crime stats contest. 500% higher than the Australian average.

Toowoomba crime stats

Local stories seem to hint at a Somalian machete problem without naming either.

Is it any wonder the idiot called Pauline Hanson is popular?

Get me out of here.

* Mind you there have been a few drivers that have engaged my ‘be wary’ driving style by their own driving so maybe I just didn’t look at the drivers.