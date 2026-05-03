Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager (AI theist)'s avatar
Richard Seager (AI theist)
2dEdited

Please excuse the "Peter Andrew Nolan" operation. I am dealing with it. Normal service will be resumed soon.

https://avoiceformen.com/featured/peter-andrew-nolanc-a-danger-to-self-and-others/

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
3d

Same vein here but with lots of op shops.

I had assumed that low wages paid in Asian cafés etc, but yes rubbish café food and coffee in such.

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