Plebeian Resistance

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Tucker and Medical research scientist

Just a video, not really a post
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Feb 07, 2023

Using this video elsewhere. It’s not a post so much as an attempt to make sure the video is still around in a year or two when somebody comes looking for the post.

Poll on this at this link.

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