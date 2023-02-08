Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 8, 2023Edited

Need public naming and shaming and firing of major perps and paying back of all the money they got through their extortions.

Those in positions of power should not be allowed to hold important government positions again.

Then I won't "forgive" but I will move on. Otherwise they will think that they got away with it and will do it all again.

But yes, this Covid stuff is a distraction from the control coming with CBDC, which is worse actually. Death and disability of many are pretty serious but control of everyone, well that means Everyone.

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Jjule's avatar
Jjule
Feb 8, 2023

I’ll forgive in the sense, I put God first.

Unforgiveness separates me from God, a self will energy.

So I surrender the outcome and my heart to God.

I am praying to not carry the load by myself

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