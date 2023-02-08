A couple of points. I figure this guy pushed vaccines before in the full knowledge that they would harm you and yours. And is now not keen for him and his to be harmed.

Also if you seek retribution on everyone on this, no matter how appealing, then that’s a mighty lot of people and it also makes it less likely backtrackers will come forward.

Or possibly this guy is trying to lull you to sleep for a false victory while conspiring behind scenes to continue. There’s also the small matters of digital currencies and 15 minute cities, hardly separate things.

Anyway what do you think.