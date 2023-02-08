Are you going to forgive
Those who harmed you?
A couple of points. I figure this guy pushed vaccines before in the full knowledge that they would harm you and yours. And is now not keen for him and his to be harmed.
Also if you seek retribution on everyone on this, no matter how appealing, then that’s a mighty lot of people and it also makes it less likely backtrackers will come forward.
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Or possibly this guy is trying to lull you to sleep for a false victory while conspiring behind scenes to continue. There’s also the small matters of digital currencies and 15 minute cities, hardly separate things.
Anyway what do you think.
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Need public naming and shaming and firing of major perps and paying back of all the money they got through their extortions.
Those in positions of power should not be allowed to hold important government positions again.
Then I won't "forgive" but I will move on. Otherwise they will think that they got away with it and will do it all again.
But yes, this Covid stuff is a distraction from the control coming with CBDC, which is worse actually. Death and disability of many are pretty serious but control of everyone, well that means Everyone.
I’ll forgive in the sense, I put God first.
Unforgiveness separates me from God, a self will energy.
So I surrender the outcome and my heart to God.
I am praying to not carry the load by myself