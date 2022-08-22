Plebeian Resistance

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Holobiont's avatar
Holobiont
Aug 22, 2022

Even the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Protection Framework) Order 2021 (SL 2021/386), [sofar as it is lawful, but it is what the likes of Phlip rely on, not having read it] recognises (Section 11. 3(a)(ii)) that wearing a mask may not suit, so doesn't need to be done, cannot be demanded.

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BDBinc
Aug 22, 2022

Poor Philip is insane.

Its illegal to try to force/coerce a human being to wear a mask.

Its not mandatory to wear a mask ,they cant make it legal .

Mandates are mind control 101 .They only have to make you believe you dont have a choice and thats when you give up your freedom.

You can choose to wear a mask..I dont know why as its been found so far to be unhealthy mentally and breathing in toxins ... why would you .

Your dr hasn't prescribed you to wear what is a medical device( mask) so it would be a breach of Nuremberg code and the law if he tried to forced you to wear one or excluded you from election /political process because you refused to and had chose not to.

https://notpublicaddress.wordpress.com/2022/02/16/the-mandate-of-freedom/

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