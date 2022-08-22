Go here for the context of this “conversation”.

Suggestions for how to react to this in the comments, thanks.

Dear Richard, I'm sorry to say that the mask mandate both for council candidates and others coming along is strict. The mask mandate is the policy for the meeting and the present policy for the church's parish council, the church's governing body. Confirmation in writing that the mask mandate will be followed is required as part of the response to the invitation to candidates. What that now means is the invitation is withdrawn for you, and we will not be seeing you at the election meeting. I'm happy to put an apology for you should wish. Regards Philip.

Update: I have sent a missive.

I have no idea why you would think that I'd want to get you to give an apology for me, Philip. Maybe you should apologise for yourself considering that you don't care too much for your potential audience.

But I am planning a more substantive response.