Update on the conversation with Philip
The Goon in charge of Opoho
Go here for the context of this “conversation”.
Suggestions for how to react to this in the comments, thanks.
Dear Richard,
I'm sorry to say that the mask mandate both for council candidates and others coming along is strict. The mask mandate is the policy for the meeting and the present policy for the church's parish council, the church's governing body.
Confirmation in writing that the mask mandate will be followed is required as part of the response to the invitation to candidates.
What that now means is the invitation is withdrawn for you, and we will not be seeing you at the election meeting.
I'm happy to put an apology for you should wish.
Regards
Philip.
Seager for Mayor (.co.nz & .nz 😉) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Update: I have sent a missive.
I have no idea why you would think that I'd want to get you to give an apology for me, Philip. Maybe you should apologise for yourself considering that you don't care too much for your potential audience.
But I am planning a more substantive response.
Even the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Protection Framework) Order 2021 (SL 2021/386), [sofar as it is lawful, but it is what the likes of Phlip rely on, not having read it] recognises (Section 11. 3(a)(ii)) that wearing a mask may not suit, so doesn't need to be done, cannot be demanded.
Poor Philip is insane.
Its illegal to try to force/coerce a human being to wear a mask.
Its not mandatory to wear a mask ,they cant make it legal .
Mandates are mind control 101 .They only have to make you believe you dont have a choice and thats when you give up your freedom.
You can choose to wear a mask..I dont know why as its been found so far to be unhealthy mentally and breathing in toxins ... why would you .
Your dr hasn't prescribed you to wear what is a medical device( mask) so it would be a breach of Nuremberg code and the law if he tried to forced you to wear one or excluded you from election /political process because you refused to and had chose not to.
https://notpublicaddress.wordpress.com/2022/02/16/the-mandate-of-freedom/