A post of mine originally from September 2020.
On this graph I figure the first spurt is a false dawn. Maybe some tests were false-positives (i.e. it is not uncommon for the common cold to register a positive on a COVID test especially early on) or maybe it was confined to a small sector of the population. So in my view the second spurt on this graph is actually round one for Melbourne/Victoria. With a very hard lockdown from Dan Andrews I think it means there will be another round. And Dan will lockdown again. So who is going to win, nature or Dan?
Luckily Melbourne is a pretty warm spot normally, so lots of sun and heat will probably deal to it in January & February and locking down in the Xmas retail period won't be popular at all. I think if Dan is still there in April though, one should expect another lockdown.
.* *I'm strictly an amateur epidemiologist having only done a short course via John Hopkins University and fairly extensive but unsupervised study over a few months earlier this year.*
Not sure what that was all about really, but... There's no such things as viruses - or contagion! Neither has been honestly proved to this day - and You'd think contagion would be easy peasy to prove.
There are seasonal detoxes, though, with names like "the flu" and "a cold."
I struggle to understand why the Aussies continue to elect oafs like Dan Andrews. Maybe it is because Aussies are all forced to vote? I think all commonwealth countries and former commonwealth countries have been infected by the same virus. It is the elective-dictatorship virus.
We all follow the same disastrous election playbook and people still play the only game in town. It is the Party System or better described a the Political Party Majority Parliamentary System. This system forces citizen to elect corrupt political Parties to rule the roost. It is the "Party System" or collusion of parties and is effectively “cartel parties” i.e., manipulation by the Elite and Politicians who make promises in return for money where the problem lies.
We follow the same whipped party system as the UK's Westminster system which was inherited. It refers to the mechanism by which political parties in legislative bodies, such as parliaments or congresses, exert control over their elected members to ensure they vote in line with the party’s official stance. This system is designed to maintain party discipline and cohesion, allowing parties to present a unified front on key issues, even if they don't agree.