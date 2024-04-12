Voices for Freedom which just jumped out of nowhere 4 years ago and basically branded themselves as New Zealand’s resistance to dystopia is not, in my view, a voice for freedom. For the whole time of their existence they have been sharing the same IP as the Singaporean Government’s vaccine website.

Reverse DNS - vaccine.gov.sg & voicesforfreedom.co.nz are on the same IP shared with only 5 others

The chances of that being an innocent alignment, with so few addresses on the same IP, are very low. And as your canary in the coalmine I can also state that my interactions with them also suggest that they are not kosher.

The current state of the media in New Zealand, with Facebook and Google basically parasiting off media companies that their shareholders also likely own (I havn’t looked but the ownership of all the World’s corporates is very incestuous)…