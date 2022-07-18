What is the reason that you're on Substack for?
A poll
Just a little poll for substackers, trolls and even you bots if you have the code to respond (for bots if respond is yes, then response is ‘I’m a bot’)
This is a serious poll. So be honest. No jokes!
Too subtle?
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I chose "other" because I am here to learn but also to use the platform to rant about what I see going on in the world from my perspective. So far I've been fortunate to have found *most* people here to be reasonable, sane, and willing to hash things out without being "triggered".
Nearly everyone I was following on other platforms were censored and taken down. I followed them here.