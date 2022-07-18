Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 18, 2022Edited

I chose "other" because I am here to learn but also to use the platform to rant about what I see going on in the world from my perspective. So far I've been fortunate to have found *most* people here to be reasonable, sane, and willing to hash things out without being "triggered".

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Gladys Friday's avatar
Gladys Friday
Jul 18, 2022

Nearly everyone I was following on other platforms were censored and taken down. I followed them here.

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