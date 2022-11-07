Re shortages are fake well we all know about the attempts to soften the food supply. But there’s also this;

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For resources crash see the Quieter One’s blog (he’s now moved to wordpress and the link for that is at beginning of his post).

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I don’t have a link for the third one but it is allegedly what happened during the Black Plague which recent scholarship has indicated most died from the treatment for the “plague” rather than the “plague” that treatment being mercury and arsenic.

Interested to know what everyone thinks.