Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Nov 7, 2022

I'm not so good at fitting in boxes, so I'm not fitting yours straight off the bat.

It's a huge question - What is the establishment up to.

This is what we ponder all the time. Everyone is pondering it. No matter what state of awake one is. It oozes out of everyone. Well, sort of, a friend on Saturday said she didn't want to have to think about it all and just wanted to enjoy her life. But I take it that she was actually aware that she should be pondering the elephant.

My latest conclusion is that the power hungry nuts who have heaps of dough want to control the world, for fun, and now technology, and a trusting populace, is allowing them to do it.

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