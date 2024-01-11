Golriz Ghahrahman, one of our Woke Greens™ here in Aotearoa™ (most of us and you know this country as New Zealand but when in Roma…..), has been accused of stealing clothes from an upmarket store in Auckland which by the way is owned by a (unhappy) Woke Greens™ voter.

Golriz is originally from Iran, she was a poor refugee, and just happens to also be a Young Global Leader.

She was once the partner of this idiot.

Guy Williams is now facing a backlash for the piece. He's been accused of platforming a mayoral candidate, of normalising offensive behaviour, and of ultimately helping Leo's campaign. These are ridiculous critiques that only serve to further entrench the things they're criticising

Golriz has stood down from her portfolios which included Justice and is apparently overseas with friends! (any Guys Golriz?)

Golriz is a lawyer who once worked for…