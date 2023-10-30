Plebeian Resistance

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Fay
Nov 3, 2023

Search under heading in comments below:

Posted by Rebecca Armitage and Orlando Halpern in Jerusalem.

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Fay
Nov 3, 2023

Israel has called up 360,000 reservists as it goes to war with Hamas.

But Benjamin Netanyahu’s son is not one of them. ABC News.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023 -11-03/yair-netanyahu-in-florida-amid-Israel-gaza-war/

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