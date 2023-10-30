Where is Yair?
I mean, he should be in or near Gaza, right?
But of course he’s not. He’s in Florida (next door to Zelenski* maybe?).
Like son, like father of course. Bibi is living it up at a mansion on the hill.
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It’s all so damned predictable, I didn’t need to web search for Yair to know that he would be a long way away from Gaza but the possibility that his father may have known about this (war with Gaza) a year ago puts his Florida sojourn in question big time.
If I was an Israeli Army reservist right now I think that I’d be going Afghanistan on Bibi’s bunker.
Reminds me of this song;
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* . Zelenski is maybe Ukrainian/Russian for green screen? (зелений екран in Ukrainian, or ‘Zeleni ekran’).
Search under heading in comments below:
Posted by Rebecca Armitage and Orlando Halpern in Jerusalem.
Israel has called up 360,000 reservists as it goes to war with Hamas.
But Benjamin Netanyahu’s son is not one of them. ABC News.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023 -11-03/yair-netanyahu-in-florida-amid-Israel-gaza-war/
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