But of course he’s not. He’s in Florida (next door to Zelenski* maybe?).

Independent UK “Israeli Reservists question absence of Netanyahu’s son…”

Like son, like father of course. Bibi is living it up at a mansion on the hill.

Daily Mail UK: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have decamped to a luxury mansion with a deep nuclear bunker

It’s all so damned predictable, I didn’t need to web search for Yair to know that he would be a long way away from Gaza but the possibility that his father may have known about this (war with Gaza) a year ago puts his Florida sojourn in question big time.

If I was an Israeli Army reservist right now I think that I’d be going Afghanistan on Bibi’s bunker.

Reminds me of this song;

CCR - Fortunate Son

* . Zelenski is maybe Ukrainian/Russian for green screen? (зелений екран in Ukrainian, or ‘Zeleni ekran’).