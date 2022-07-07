Where the bloody hell are you?
World's governments 'dumbfounded' on lack of international tourists
An update for international tourists (yes you, you criminals).
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Scoring guide (snort..)
💉 = ok but not normal
💉💉💉💉💉 = the worst
(where the bloody hell are you) Australia no longer requires jabs but Queensland is threatening masks again.
Difficulty 💉💉
New Zealand (you need to be ‘vaccinated’ unless you’re a citizen). Also the country is still insane on masks.
Difficulty 💉💉 💉💉💉
Thailand, if you’re not vaccinated you need to stab yourself in your nose with a biological weapon (PCR “test”) unless you want to spend 5 days in a room.
Tahiti is very similar.
Difficulty 💉💉 💉
California, although domestically the restrictions are easing for international visitors by air you still need to be jabbed. By sea or road, the rules are a bit vague. I guess you have to fly to Tijuana and drive in and test your luck.
Difficulty 💉💉 💉💉 possibly 💉💉 💉💉💉
Spain, travel from outside the EU and you’ll need an EU Digital COVID Certificate (i.e. jabs!!).
Difficulty for EUrs 💉 for others 💉💉 💉💉💉
Davos?
Dunno, what do you think?
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So many smaller towns depend on tourism, but also the residents mostly hate tourists at the same time. Depending on tourism for your sustenance is a highly fragile economy dependant on international flight and folks with essentially what i call too much money. Whatever those towns did before tourism, they can do again, if they can remember. It might be just to be poorer but a steadier existance. Tourism tends to make places more generic eventually, destroys actual local culture and replaces it with a fake thing rigged for seasonal money. Screw tourists. Much love from OR
I see that the bikini is now a trikini.
Trust the modest Aussies to not offend us.