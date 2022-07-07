Plebeian Resistance

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jul 7, 2022

So many smaller towns depend on tourism, but also the residents mostly hate tourists at the same time. Depending on tourism for your sustenance is a highly fragile economy dependant on international flight and folks with essentially what i call too much money. Whatever those towns did before tourism, they can do again, if they can remember. It might be just to be poorer but a steadier existance. Tourism tends to make places more generic eventually, destroys actual local culture and replaces it with a fake thing rigged for seasonal money. Screw tourists. Much love from OR

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jul 8, 2022

I see that the bikini is now a trikini.

Trust the modest Aussies to not offend us.

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