An update for international tourists (yes you, you criminals).

Scoring guide (snort..)

💉 = ok but not normal

💉💉💉💉💉 = the worst

(where the bloody hell are you) Australia no longer requires jabs but Queensland is threatening masks again.

Difficulty 💉💉

New Zealand (you need to be ‘vaccinated’ unless you’re a citizen). Also the country is still insane on masks.

Difficulty 💉💉 💉💉💉

Thailand, if you’re not vaccinated you need to stab yourself in your nose with a biological weapon (PCR “test”) unless you want to spend 5 days in a room.

Tahiti is very similar.

Difficulty 💉💉 💉

California, although domestically the restrictions are easing for international visitors by air you still need to be jabbed. By sea or road, the rules are a bit vague. I guess you have to fly to Tijuana and drive in and test your luck.

Difficulty 💉💉 💉💉 possibly 💉💉 💉💉💉

Spain, travel from outside the EU and you’ll need an EU Digital COVID Certificate (i.e. jabs!!).

Difficulty for EUrs 💉 for others 💉💉 💉💉💉

Davos?

Dunno, what do you think?