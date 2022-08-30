Plebeian Resistance

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Rick Larson's avatar
Rick Larson
Aug 30, 2022

I never received a notice because I quit, closed the account before that time.

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Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Aug 30, 2022

Oh Richard, and you took it like a man? Well, you could've done AB if you felt

a bit precious 'bout yourself,and you would've gotten some more exposure.

It's twenty first century ffs, got to learn how to self promote. Personally, not to be left behind, I'm studying "advanced influencing in times of global unrest".

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