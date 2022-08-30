Who else got biffed by Twitter on July 30/31 last year
Because it seems I got banned on the same day as Alex Berensen
I was also banned on this day (or one very close to it) with the additional information that unlike previously (it wasn’t my first time) I wouldn’t be able to appeal. The reason for my banning was completely bogus.
Alex on his banning.
Seems to have been a United States Government initiated purge of accounts over a few days.
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I never received a notice because I quit, closed the account before that time.
Oh Richard, and you took it like a man? Well, you could've done AB if you felt
a bit precious 'bout yourself,and you would've gotten some more exposure.
It's twenty first century ffs, got to learn how to self promote. Personally, not to be left behind, I'm studying "advanced influencing in times of global unrest".