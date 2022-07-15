That sure is some weird shit there, Fippy Fappy err Dippy Dappy Duck. How the hell did you manage to insert Scythians into the Roman Empire upper echelons? Did the upper echelons of Rome speak Greek, pidgin Greek (also known as Latin) or Scythian? Are their gravestones written in Greek or Scythian? Was Italy settled by Corinthians, Athenians and Argives (oops sorry for mentioning Argives) or horsemen from Krakow (which didn’t really exist for another 1,000 years or so). Or maybe from Odessa? But Odessa was Greek, no? Did the Romans even know of Scythians? Were not the Schythians more the guys who gave Greeks nightmares?

Geez Dappy you really do have it in for the Scythians don’t you? Hope you’re not planning on poisoning us against each other.

Who are you Dappy?

Scythe Rich.

P.S. in my view Scythian is pretty much interchangeable with Celt who had their origins in this place that the Greeks called Scythia, from the Greek word for those with a ruddy complexion - Σκυθικός