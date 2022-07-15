Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 15, 2022

Some people just have way too much time on their hands and crave attention because they weren't affirmed by mother duck or father drake when they were ducklings.

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6 replies by Richard Seager and others
Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Jul 17, 2022

The Duck turned left at Troy with Aeneas, after Achilles killed the Amazon Queen. May have confused archer horse warriors. Scythians with Californians (Califa). Both loved the herb by all accounts.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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