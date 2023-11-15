Plebeian Resistance

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
Nov 15, 2023

On the other hand, Bernie was the voice of reason yesterday when those fistfights were threatening to break out in the Senate (and one actually did). So I guess he's good for something 😄

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Nov 16, 2023

Why do you laugh so much.

Because people have naiivly been sucked in, sucked in to donating and hero worshipping.

RFK Jnr will also be be seen in a new light.

Did you know about the version of the Bible used in much of the US, eg schools, with footnotes or whatever, leading to the general populace becoming of the belief that the Jewish people have a God given right to be the chosen people and to occupy Biblical lands.

I can probably find the particular Bible version if you are further interested.

Explains the strange attitude rife in the US.

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