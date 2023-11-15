Woke tears
Why do I laugh so much
None of you woke took any notice of what Bernie Sanders said on Israel did you? If you had of, and also noted his voting record on going to war in the Senate, you would have noticed that he is a hawk and not a dove.
Cry, Bernie bros, cry.
And better not look at his earlier local politics stint then. As it will all come crashing down. LOL.
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On the other hand, Bernie was the voice of reason yesterday when those fistfights were threatening to break out in the Senate (and one actually did). So I guess he's good for something 😄
Why do you laugh so much.
Because people have naiivly been sucked in, sucked in to donating and hero worshipping.
RFK Jnr will also be be seen in a new light.
Did you know about the version of the Bible used in much of the US, eg schools, with footnotes or whatever, leading to the general populace becoming of the belief that the Jewish people have a God given right to be the chosen people and to occupy Biblical lands.
I can probably find the particular Bible version if you are further interested.
Explains the strange attitude rife in the US.