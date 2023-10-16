It is about time that I updated my list of Young Global Leaders. The first part of that is to list the 2022 and 2023 groups. So this one is the 2023 Group. It’s in alphabetical order by surname. What’s to note? There is no-one from New Zealand, Australia and only one person from Japan. In fact the whole of SE Asia is poorly represented.

If you know the reason yell.

There are quite a few Princes, HHs & assorted royals.

There is supposed to be 100 in this group but only 75 are listed. And the photo indicates that there were more than 100 in this group (my bad counting indicates maybe 140).

Update 20231018 - the photo is from 2019 or before.

Anyway without further ado, let’s get into the list (I will add pictures and links later).

The Young Global Leaders of 2023 with Klaus

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Akhai,Ali,Chairman,Martin Dow,Pakistan Akhai,Ali,Chairman,Martin Dow,Pakistan Al Maktoum,H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid,Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates,Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates,United Arab Emirates Al Nahyan,H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa,President and Chief Executive Officer,UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA),United Arab Emirates Al Saud,Noura Bint Faisal,Founder and Managing Director,Culture House,Saudi Arabia Allardice,Nick,Adviser,fmr CEO Change.org PBC,USA Almaraj,Mohamed,Chief Executive Officer,ila Bank,Bahrain Alnaeem,Moath,Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer,Alpha Capital,Saudi Arabia Baier-Lentz,Moritz,Partner and Head of Gaming,Lightspeed Venture Partners,USA Bello,Stefany,Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships,Retail & Commerce Mastercard,USA Berge,Fridtjof,Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer,Antler Innovation Pte Ltd,Singapore Bin Braik,Khaled,Partner,PricewaterhouseCoopers,United Arab Emirates Chambrier,Roselyne,Chief Executive Officer,Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP),Côte d'Ivoire Chen,Li,President,Gotion Global Gotion High-tech,China Chong,Yu,Chief Representative,China WildAid,China Cover,Avital Saskia Niño de Rivera,Co-Founder and Spokeswoman,Reinserta -Un Mexico A.C-,Mexico Czerwonko,Alejo,Chief Investment Officer,Emerging Markets Americas UBS AG,USA Delmas,Florian,Chairman,Andros & Cie,France Dhatt,Roopa,Executive Director,Women in Global Health,USA Dias,Mariana,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,Gupy,Brazil Diehl,Porter,Deputy Chief Executive Officer,Bridgewater Associates,USA Diriye,Abdigani,Head of Machine Learning,Atacana Group Inc,Kenya Elizondo,Sofia,Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer,Brightseed,USA Ettl,Richard,Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,SkyCell,Switzerland Fainguersch,Agustina,Managing Director for Latin America,Meta,Argentina Finny,Marlene,Chief Financial Officer,,Mexico Garza,Barbara,Operations & Product Strategist,,Mexico Gashi,Agon Chief Executive Officer,Meridian,,Kosovo Giustina,Marissa,Research Scientist and Quantum Electronics Engineer,Google,USA Gutierrez,Natashya,President,,Philippines Hamdan,Shahril,Managing Director,Watchtower Advisory,Malaysia Hammo,Hussam,Chief Executive Officer and Founder,Tamatem Inc.,Jordan Hanbazazah,Hussain,Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture,Aramco,Saudi Arabia Herlin,Jussi,Vice Chairman of the Board,Kone Corporation,Finland Holstenson,Sven,Managing Partner,Pictet & Cie Group SCA,Switzerland Hyde,Peace,Creator and Executive Producer,Netflix,Ghana Joseph,Vibin B,Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer,BiOZEEN,India Kirubanandan,Smriti,Director and Head,Strategic Marketing Healthcare Tata Consultancy Services,USA Kundu,Shinjini,Physician-Scientist,Johns Hopkins Hospital,USA Li,Zhizhong,Co-Founder and Secretary General,Shiyu Children Foundation,China Li,Wei,Global Chief Investment Strategist,BlackRock,United Kingdom Lou,Adam,Chief Executive Officer,Lollipop Technology (Hangzhou) Co.Ltd,China Marivate,Vukosi,Chair of Data Science,Associate Professor of Computer Science University of Pretoria,South Africa Mata,Juan Pablo,Chief Executive Officer,Grupo Mariposa,Guatemala Mateen,H.R.H. Prince,,,Brunei Darussalam Narita,Yusuke,Founder,Hanjuku-kaso Inc.,Japan Obaidat,Wafa Al,Chief Executive Officer,Obai and Hill,Bahrain Onigbinde,Oluseun,Co-Founder and Global Director,Budgit Inc.,Nigeria Pasta,Devina,Chief Executive Officer,Siemens Software,Germany Pedro,Uche,Founder,BellaNaija,Nigeria Peterside-Schwebig,Tokini,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,ART X Collective,Nigeria Petrocelli,Paolo,Head,Dubai Opera,United Arab Emirates Pinheiro,Marta,Director,XP Inc.,Brazil Plümmer,Tom,Chief Executive Officer,Wingcopter,Germany Ratna,Tanvi,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Policy 4.0. Research Foundation,India Redden,Lee,Entrepreneur and Co-Founder,Hands On Robotics,USA Rockson,Gregory,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,mPharma,Ghana Schwarzkopf,Aron,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Kushki,USA Sivaram,Varun,Group Senior Vice-President,Strategy Innovation Portfolio Partnerships and M&A Ørsted,USA Souidi,Sanaa,Head of Group Risks and Analytics,Swiss Re Management,Switzerland Stewart,Shelley,Senior Partner,McKinsey & Company,USA Thakrar,Fagun,Founder,The Purpose Movie Studio,United Kingdom Tilstra,Lauren,Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer Communications Chief of Staff Verizon Communications,USA Trantham,Maureen,Senior Vice-President, Head Strategy and Social Impact and Philanthropy Operations Sesame Workshop,USA Tsui,Claire,Managing Director,Head Strategic Advisory and Private Asset Group North Asia Credit Suisse AG HK,China Upton,David,Managing Director,Chief of Staff Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility Barclays PLC,United Kingdom Vaish,Aakrit,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Jio Haptik Technologies Limited,India Valencia-Dongo,Felipe,Managing Partner,Grupo Estrategia,Peru Venu,Sudarshan,Managing Director,TVS Motor Company Limited,India Vircikova,Maria,Chief Executive Officer,MATSUKO,Slovakia Yang,Charles Zhaoxuan,Chief Financial Officer,Netease Inc.,China Yaoyu,Zhang,General Manager,Global LNG and New Energies PetroChina International,China Yap,Isabelle,Executive Director and Vice-President,East West Banking Corporation,Philippines Ying,Wei,Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Deja Vu,China Yuchun,Li,Artist,"Beijing Yellow Stone Media Co.,Ltd",China Zhang,Margaret,Editor-in-Chief,Vogue China, China

By Country;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Argentina 1 Bahrain 2 Brazil 2 Brunei Darussalam 1 China 10 Côte d'Ivoire 1 Finland 1 France 1 Germany 2 Ghana 2 Guatemala 1 India 4 Japan 1 Jordan 1 Kenya 1 Kosovo 1 Malaysia 1 Mexico 3 Nigeria 3 Pakistan 1 Peru 1 Philippines 2 Saudi Arabia 3 Singapore 1 Slovakia 1 South Africa 1 Switzerland 3 United Arab Emirates 4 United Kingdom 3 USA 16

In spreadsheet format.