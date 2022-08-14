Coming here from Radio One’s hit piece?

Here are 7 reasons not to vote for Аарон Герт Хоукинс (Aaron Garth Hawkins).

Three Waters. The Council inititally said no to Three Waters. Aaron Hawkins helped to reverse this decision and tries to portray its many detractors as racists. Three Waters in fact has been set up in such a way to divide New Zealanders and it is not a policy dreamed up here by either Maori or Pakeha but rather by the Boston Consulting Group in Boston, a group closely allied to the World Economic Forum. The world’s wealthy are buying up water and water rights all around the world, New Zealand is no exception. Men colonising women’s spaces. He has recently shown support for men to use the women’s changing rooms at council facilities (the Moana pool). In fact he thinks that you’re a bigot if you don’t support this. This will result in fewer women and girls using such facilities. Such policies have been a disaster here and elsewhere and the United Kingdom is reversing them as we speak. Discrimination as council policy. His council excluded many (including school children) from council buildings, libraries and swimming pools and anything else that was council owned for several months. In doing so they created unnecessary division in Dunedin and contributed to the bullying campaign of the Ardern Government in attempting to get people to submit to an experimental vaccination program that only had Emergency Use Authority approval both here in New Zealand and in the United States. This vaccination campaign has clearly been damaging to those who submitted to it and this is grounds for his arrest, not election. Lee Vandervis. Aaron conducts council meetings poorly and frequently butts heads unnecessarily with Lee Vandervis which results in Lee frequently claiming valid points of order. It is petty and it is very poor for a Mayor to be breaking council meeting rules and protocols so frequently. And as he’s not a Radio One announcer anymore there is no need for him to continue to act so immaturely. No relevant experience for such a role. He’s only had one job (if it can be described so) before becoming a Dunedin City councilor (and recently Mayor) and that was as a DJ on Radio One at the University of Otago. Private use of council facilities. In the 2019 election, on October 2nd, he used the Otago Museum as a late stop on the campaign trail. This campaign stop at a public asset of the DCC was a flagrant misuse of council facilities for private use. And no invites were sent to anyone else campaigning at the time to this supposedly public event. Virtue signalling and involving himself in international politics. Whatever you think of the Russia Ukraine conflict (both are to blame in my view) it’s not the role of a Mayor of Dunedin to be sticking an antagonistic oar into international relations (see below).

I’ll just add too, that he was by far the least sociable of all the Mayoral candidates in 2019 and left every single meeting as quickly as he could. If you looked up 20 seconds after the meeting had finished there was Aaron heading out the door.

If you don’t know your cyrillic (or Greek as it’s similar enough) alphabet well then what you’re looking at in the title of this post is “Aaron Gert Choykins” (yes that’s your mayor Dunedin) and “mer г. Danidina” and yes that says Mayor Dunedin (although the mer should be мэр in Russian). The г. is short for ‘gorod’ which means ‘town’ in English.

Aaron Hawkins has recently been banned from entering Russia.

We should also ban him. And yes I do speak a little Russian but I’m not fluent.

And just for the record here is my correspondence so far with Quintin Jane.