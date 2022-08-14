Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Aug 15, 2022Edited

I should add that I timed this post to go out a few minutes after Radio One's attempt to do a hit job on me. Quintan Jane indeed thought that hawkinsformayor.co.nz (currently pointing to this article) was enough of a story to run with it as his main lead after 11am. The gist of it was that it was 'dirty politics' that my website was full of conspiracy theories about the WEF & so on and that a similar event happened up in Auckland which was directing people to Leo Molloy's website (Leo pulled out of running for Mayor a few days ago right after nominations closed).

Nobody has approached me about this story other than Quintan so far. I'm not sure if they'll try and take my domain name away or not but I did shift the host to the States to make such efforts a little harder.

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John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Aug 15, 2022

Good post. WEF info especially welcome... But do I despise them

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