The 1993-2021 list.

The 2023 list.

I will update the original list (first link above) in the next day or two.

The requirement is of course that you have to be working for a Corporate.

There are 111 in total on this 2022 list.

The photograph being bandied around by WEF is the same one as is current for the 2023 intake but as the photo definitely dates to 2022 I’m going to assume that this is the 2022 contingent for now. It could though be an even earlier contingent.

Update - the photo is from 2019 or before.

An earlier photo of a Young Global Leaders contingent (2019 or before)

Who are they? (surnames first)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Abo-Hamed, Enass, Chief Executive Officer, H2GO Power Ltd., United Kingdom. Ahmed, Usman, Head of Global Public Policy and Research, Paypal Inc, US. Al Olama, Omar bin Sultan, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, "Digital Economy and Remote Work of the United Arab Emirates, Office of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates", United Arab Emirates. Al-Jabry, Safiya, Executive Director, Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service (SMEPS), Yemen. Al-Mannai, Abdulrahman Essa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Milaha Group, Qatar. Albazar, Sahar, Parliament Member & Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Egyptian Parliament, Egypt. Alghanim, Mohammed, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad S. Al-Ghanim Group, Kuwait. Allred, Colin, Member of Congress, U.S.House of Representatives, US. AlMahmeed, Hamad, Undersecretary for Research & Projects, Prime Minister‚Äôs Office, Bahrain. Andrijani, Mark Boris, Minister of Digital Transformation, Government Office for Digital Transformation of Slovenia, Slovenia. Auerbach-Rodriguez, Jennifer (Jen), Managing Director - MLWM Strategic Growth Markets, Merrill Lynch, US. Bansal, Jaideep, Chief Executive Officer, Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), India. Battsenge, Bolor-Erdene, State Secretary, Ministry of Digital Development, Mongolia. Beckerman, Jessica, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Muso, US. Bell, Venetia, Group Chief Sustainability Officer; Head, Strategy Gulf International Bank BSC (GIB), United Kingdom. Black, Natalie, Her Majesty‚Äôs Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific, Department for International Trade, Singapore. Blanch Israel, Caroline, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Australia. Boodai, Noor, Chief Executive Officer, TenX, Kuwait. Bugshan, Fares, Chief Executive Officer, Bugshan Investment, Saudi Arabia. Buolamwini, Joy, Founder and Executive Director, Algorithmic Justice League, US. Cabrera, Maria Eugenia del Castillo, Envoy of the Vicepresident of the Dominican Republic, The Presidency of the Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic. Cai, Yanqing (Kenny), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bottle Dream, China. Carlo Perez-Arizti. Partner, Baker McKenzie, Mexico. Castro, Freddy, Chief Executive Officer, Banca de las Oportunidades, Colombia. Chadha, Raghav, Member of Parliament, State of Punjab, India. Chung, Eugene, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Penrose Studios Inc., US. Dalio, Matt, Founder and Chair, Endless OS, US. Delgado, Clarissa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach For the Philippines, Philippines. Dhar, Vilas, President and Trustee, The Patrick J.McGovern Foundation, US. Djermoun, Soraya, Entrepreneur, Author Geopolitical expert, Algeria. do Nascimento, B√°rbara Luiza Coutinho, State Prosecutor, Rio de Janeiro State Prosecutor's Office, Brazil. Doudin, Ola, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BitOasis, United Arab Emirates. Eczacƒ±ba≈üƒ± Co≈ükun, Esra, Member of the Board of Directors and Group Digital Transformation Coordinator, Eczacƒ±ba≈üƒ± Holding, Turkey. Edelman, Margot, General Manager, Daniel J Edelman Inc, US. Elman, Ilwad, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace HRC, Somalia. Enan, Amal, Chief Investment Officer, American University in Cairo, US. Fedorov, Mykhailo, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Government of Ukraine, Ukraine. Feldman, Daniel, Founder & Architect, Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura, Colombia. Fraser, Sean, Minister of Immigration, "Refugees and Citizenship, Government of Canada", Canada. G√©not, Luana, Executive Director, Brazilian Identities Institute, Brazil. Gardi, Badruun, Co-Founder and Chairman, GerHub, Mongolia. Gulzad, Sharam, Chief Executive Officer/Founder/Investor, Gulzad Group, Afghanistan. Gupta, Radhika, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, India. Hallwood, Kim, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank Canada, Canada. Han, Bicheng, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BrainCo, US. Hann, Yeoh Keong, Executive Director, YTL Power Generation, Malaysia. Hirano, Miku, Chief Executive Officer, Cinnamon AI, Japan. Hoffmann, Frederic, Board Member, MAVA Fondation pour la Nature, Switzerland. Hollowell, Orenzo (Perry), Head of Global Equities and Sustainable Investing, CFI Partners, US. Jantjies, Mmaki, Head of Innovation, Telkom SA SOC Limited, South Africa. Joshi, Manasi, Athlete, Sports Authority of India, India. Joubran, Wissam, Composer, Performer Luthier Le Trio Joubran, Palestinian Territories. Karim, Freshta, Founding Director, Charmaghz Cultural and Services Organization, United Kingdom. Katz, Matthew, Global Head of Data Science, Blackstone, US. Khurram, Sara Saeed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sehat Kahani, Pakistan. Kjos, Christer, Chief Executive Officer, Canica Holding AG, Switzerland. Kyriakopoulou, Danae, Senior Policy Fellow, Grantham Research Institute London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom. Lachowski, Irina, Chief Executive Officer, RenovaBR, Brazil. Lei Sun, Christy, Chief Marketing Officer and Founding Partner, Yatsen Global, China. Lohia, Yashovardhan, Executive Director and Chief Sustainability Officer, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Thailand. Lu, Siwan (Swan), Principal, Zurich Global Ventures, Switzerland. Lytvyn, Zoya, Head, Osvitoria, Ukraine. Majeid, Joud Abdel, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, BlackRock Inc. US. Malauzat, Anne-Laure, Partner, Middle East Bain & Company, United Arab Emirates. Malik, Ritesh, Founder, Innov8 Coworking, India. Mansingh, Esha, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Imperial Logistics Limited, South Africa. Maydell, Eva, Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament, Belgium. Meissner, Philip, Founder and Director, European Center for Digital Competitiveness, Germany. Mensah, James Kwame, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, Ghana. Mnyupe, James, Presidential Economic Adviser; Green Hydrogen Commissioner, Office of the President of Namibia, Namibia. Modja, Inna, Land Ambassador, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Portugal. Mohamed, Nasreen Ali, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cherehani Africa, Kenya. Moudouthe, Fran√ßoise, Chief Executive Officer, African Women's Development Fund, Ghana. Murabit, Alaa, Director, Health (PAC) UN High-Level Commissioner & SDG Advocate Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Canada. Mustill, Tom, Director, Gripping Films Ltd, United Kingdom. Naiker, Zuriel, Managing Director, Sales and Distribution Marsh & McLennan Companies, South Africa. Ndlovu, Lesley, Chief Executive Officer, "African Risk Capacity ""ARC"" Ltd", South Africa. Ng, Wai-Lung (Billy), Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR. Ochiai, Yoichi, Associate Professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan. Otieno, Eva, Principal, Africa Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd, Kenya Patriniche, Ioana, Managing Director / Head of Investor Relations, Deutsche Bank AG, United Kingdom. Perdomo, Mia, Co-Founder and CEO, Aequales, Colombia. Rawson, Sarah, Regional Head of Business Management EMEA, Swiss Re Services Limited, United Kingdom. Rinc√≥n, Juan Carlos, Editor of the Opinion Section, El Espectador, Colombia. Sadtler, Kaitlyn, Earl Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator and Chief of the Section for Immunoengineering, National Institutes of Health, US. Sameer, Suhail, Chief Executive Officer, Resilient Innovation Private Limited (BharatPe), India. Shasha, Zou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AHA Entertainment, China. Shen, Peng, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shuidi Company, China. Shen, Yichen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightelligence, US. Shesha, Naif, Chief Strategy Officer, Saudi Space Commission, Saudi Arabia. Singh, Vineeta, Chief Executive Officer, SUGAR Cosmetics, India. Singhal, Mayank, Global Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), United Arab Emirates. Stoffels, Mark, Managing Director, Connected Care North America Philips, US. Suryadinata, Steve, Managing Director, BSA Land, Indonesia. Tamman, Saad Hayat, Member ‚Äì Strategic Reforms and Implementation Unit, Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pakistan. Tanoto, Anderson, Managing Director, RGE Pte Ltd, Singapore. Thielke, Claire Cormier, Country Head, Hines Greater China Hines Asia Pacific, Hong Kong SAR. Tyson, John R. Executive Vice-President; Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods Inc., US. Vally, Sumayya, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, South Africa. Vasconcelos, Mariana, Chief Executive Officer, Agrosmart SA, Brazil. Wadongo, Dominic, Group Head of Operational Risk, Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya. Wang, Sophia Hamblin, Chief Operating Officer, Mineral Carbonation International (MCi), Australia. Williams, Kiah, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Supporting Initiatives to Redistribute Unused Medicine - SIRUM, US. Xianming, Daniel Zhang, Vice President, Broad Group, China. Xuemei, Sun, Chairperson, Beijing All in One Public Welfare Foundation, China. Yamada, Yuito, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Japan. Yan, Luhui, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Carbonstop, China. Yousef, Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, LG Sonic B.V, Netherlands. Zhang, Boju, Secretary General, Ginkgo Foundation, China. Zheng, Jinxing, Division Head, Professor Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences, China.

Countries represented

Afghanistan - 1

Algeria - 1

Australia - 2

Bahrain - 1

Belgium - 1

Brazil - 4

Canada - 3

Colombia - 4

Dominican Republic - 1

Egypt - 1

Germany - 1

Ghana - 2

Hong Kong SAR - 2

India - 7

Indonesia - 1

Japan - 3

Kenya - 1

Kenya - 2

Kuwait - 2

Malaysia - 1

Mexico - 1

Mongolia - 2

Namibia - 1

Netherlands - 1

Pakistan - 2

Palestinian Territories - 1

People's Republic of China - 9

Philippines - 1

Portugal - 1

Qatar - 1

Saudi Arabia - 2

Singapore - 2

Slovenia - 1

Somalia - 1

South Africa - 5

Switzerland - 3

Thailand - 1

Turkey - 1

Ukraine - 2

United Arab Emirates - 4

United Kingdom - 7

United States of America - 19

Yemen - 1