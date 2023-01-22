I don’t think that Jacinda is a guy btw but I cannot rule it out either. But maybe she’s intersex (something that is alleged of Nicole Kidman on occasion). Which I think is typically XXY and can mean you become boy or girl. Not very common and don’t bother searching for it as it has been stolen by Transgender activists.

But who really knows. Anyway Bob is obviously playing on it and for a lot of NZrs this is exactly how we feel about Jacinda. It’s a bit crude but hell there’s been a lot cruder over the last few years.

If anyone has some info on Chris Hipkins please send it my way. Hopefully my next post will be on him rather than Jacinda.

Also Mike Rann seems a little sensitive.