Grant Miller "Senior Reporter" of the ODT is not interested in my police complaint
Even if I identify as an 80yo woman
ODT = Otago Daily Times.\
Here’s Grant.
I sent him this a yesterday. Doesn’t seem interested.
Hi Grant,
if I self identify as an 80yo woman will you be interested in my police complaint?
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/today-i-checked-the-platforms-independence
And the first poll results for the Dunedin Mayoralty campaign are out.
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/dunedin-mayoral-candidates-poll-results
Jesus would roll in his grave.
Regards
Richard
It is of course in relation to this;
The ODT are gatekeeping their articles now so I won’t link, but this is what I wrote on that issue a few days ago.
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