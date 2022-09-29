ODT = Otago Daily Times.\

Here’s Grant.

I sent him this a yesterday. Doesn’t seem interested.

Hi Grant,

if I self identify as an 80yo woman will you be interested in my police complaint?

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/today-i-checked-the-platforms-independence

And the first poll results for the Dunedin Mayoralty campaign are out.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/dunedin-mayoral-candidates-poll-results

Jesus would roll in his grave.

Regards

Richard