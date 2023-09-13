The two cults who had most of the control over Twitter’s censoring under Jack Dorsey’s “leadership” were transgender & the likes of Pfizer. Back in those days if you even said so much as boo on the wrong side of those issues then you’d be banned from the Platform although a visit to Better Business Bureau in San Francisco was normally enough to get your account resurrected. But in July 2021 they became a little more serious about it and once again I was suspended for no reasons at the same time that more establishment orientated critics such as Alex Berensen were. Allegedly this command had come right from the top, from Joe Biden himself. Of course all these guys such as Joe sing and dance (and not even very well anymore) to others higher up the hierarchy themselves but it’s good earner for Joe and his hangers on (which include son Hunter of course). Apparently Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings. Dumb and dumber.

I suspect that this censoring was handled by the ADL who are currently supposedly stoushing with Elon. But are they really? Maybe they’re acting together. Maybe the censoring is still by ADL? Allegedly they also censor all the other Social Media platforms as well getting a fee from both the platforms that they censor and the corporates who pay for the censorship (I wonder if that includes the Russian & Chinese ones). I believe such income is called pizzo in Sicily. It’s an interesting business model.

Anyway I’ve just been permanently suspended by Twitter again, my handle at the time being “Canary in a Coalmine”.

I wasn’t of course. My use of ‘kill yourself” there was this Urban dictionary meaning (more the third one than the first one - ie I was suggesting that he was stupid).

But maybe I’ve now fulfilled my function on Twitter with such a handle and the likes of Pfizer are once again moving to shut down dissent as they try and advance their genocide program which is seemingly mostly concentrated on we citizens of the West. I had over the last week or more been pushing hard on the no virus concept to those tasked to write on behalf of virus.

I wonder if they’ll ban Robert Malone this time.

Some of those chaos agents look to be ADL trolls to me (not all of them but maybe some of the worst of them).

Here in NZ it is very likely that a WEF corporate shill by the name of Luxon will be elected the new Prime Minister via his party the National Party. Although one hopes that Winston Peters might have some ability to ameliorate the worst excesses of such an idiot, Luxon himself probably has much ability to be absolute scum, maybe even more so than Ardern had. Winston Peter’s party has so far, other than astroturfed ones, been the only one to indicate a willingness to listen to the idea that vaccines are not that great…..

When are we going to rise? (all that is required for this is to say no)

It’s time.