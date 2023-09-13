Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 13, 2023

Regarding X (Twitter): we would say in Australia ‘Fair Suck of the Sauce Bottle'

Interpreted for those who don't understand our slang it means:

X is being unreasonable in what they expect to be acceptable in not allowing a 'fair go' a reasonable

opportunity to participate.

NZ is likely to be still recovering from the harshness of Jacinda's policies as Luxon wasn't popular with many National voters for a long time. One side of my NZ family were strong National supporters

but now considering voting for Winston Peters.

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Sep 13, 2023

I expect the reason weasel Hipkins was appointed, was just to get that particular group of scum to the end of the allotted period.

Bell rings.

Now the 'roll on deodorant' guy, appointed from the other scum group, have their set period.

I don't expect to see the masses arise until they are being actively culled.

And no, they don't see the current method as an active cull.

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