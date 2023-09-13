Is Elon's X really any different than Jack's Twitter?
I don't think so
The two cults who had most of the control over Twitter’s censoring under Jack Dorsey’s “leadership” were transgender & the likes of Pfizer. Back in those days if you even said so much as boo on the wrong side of those issues then you’d be banned from the Platform although a visit to Better Business Bureau in San Francisco was normally enough to get your account resurrected. But in July 2021 they became a little more serious about it and once again I was suspended for no reasons at the same time that more establishment orientated critics such as Alex Berensen were. Allegedly this command had come right from the top, from Joe Biden himself. Of course all these guys such as Joe sing and dance (and not even very well anymore) to others higher up the hierarchy themselves but it’s good earner for Joe and his hangers on (which include son Hunter of course). Apparently Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings. Dumb and dumber.
I suspect that this censoring was handled by the ADL who are currently supposedly stoushing with Elon. But are they really? Maybe they’re acting together. Maybe the censoring is still by ADL? Allegedly they also censor all the other Social Media platforms as well getting a fee from both the platforms that they censor and the corporates who pay for the censorship (I wonder if that includes the Russian & Chinese ones). I believe such income is called pizzo in Sicily. It’s an interesting business model.
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Anyway I’ve just been permanently suspended by Twitter again, my handle at the time being “Canary in a Coalmine”.
I wasn’t of course. My use of ‘kill yourself” there was this Urban dictionary meaning (more the third one than the first one - ie I was suggesting that he was stupid).
But maybe I’ve now fulfilled my function on Twitter with such a handle and the likes of Pfizer are once again moving to shut down dissent as they try and advance their genocide program which is seemingly mostly concentrated on we citizens of the West. I had over the last week or more been pushing hard on the no virus concept to those tasked to write on behalf of virus.
I wonder if they’ll ban Robert Malone this time.
Some of those chaos agents look to be ADL trolls to me (not all of them but maybe some of the worst of them).
Here in NZ it is very likely that a WEF corporate shill by the name of Luxon will be elected the new Prime Minister via his party the National Party1. Although one hopes that Winston Peters might have some ability to ameliorate the worst excesses of such an idiot, Luxon himself probably has much ability to be absolute scum, maybe even more so than Ardern had. Winston Peter’s party has so far, other than astroturfed ones, been the only one to indicate a willingness to listen to the idea that vaccines are not that great…..
When are we going to rise? (all that is required for this is to say no)
It’s time.
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The Labour Party of Ardern is looking increasingly likely to be consigned to the dustbin of history and probably won’t even come second in this coming election. The other parties on offer are all right wing ones, including in order from the most right wing to the very right wing, the Green Party (just plain fascists), ACT (a right wing libertarian party), National Party (the main Conservative party here), TOP (right wing with a WEF climate change focus) and various astroturfed parties focused on human rights due to the lack of them over the last few years. Winston Peter’s NZ First party is a little harder to place even though most would also place him on the right.
If you are on the left, bad luck there’s no-one to vote for. A spanner in the works for sure, some suspect that former Labour voters will vote for National or Act to keep Winston Peters out not realizing that they’re writing their own death warrants.
Regarding X (Twitter): we would say in Australia ‘Fair Suck of the Sauce Bottle'
Interpreted for those who don't understand our slang it means:
X is being unreasonable in what they expect to be acceptable in not allowing a 'fair go' a reasonable
opportunity to participate.
NZ is likely to be still recovering from the harshness of Jacinda's policies as Luxon wasn't popular with many National voters for a long time. One side of my NZ family were strong National supporters
but now considering voting for Winston Peters.
I expect the reason weasel Hipkins was appointed, was just to get that particular group of scum to the end of the allotted period.
Bell rings.
Now the 'roll on deodorant' guy, appointed from the other scum group, have their set period.
I don't expect to see the masses arise until they are being actively culled.
And no, they don't see the current method as an active cull.