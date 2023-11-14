I don’t often talk about sport here do I? I would have liked to see France or Ireland, the front runners going into the semifinals, in the final of the last world cup or even more ideally both.

As South Africa and New Zealand had, before this world cup, both won 3 times. But it wasn’t to be and South Africa and New Zealand found themselves playing each other in the final instead, South Africa getting there by one point and NZ thanking Sam Whitelock for a try saving steal.

But in this Final I have never seen such bad refereeing/TMO interference, as well as even knowing about the fucking bunker, 17km away from the game, which had ultimate control. There’s some very odd rumours around about who was in that bunker, yes I’m looking at you South Africa.

To warm you up for this article in the England, South Africa semi-final the week before the South Afri…