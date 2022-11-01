Back in September I rang up Sean Plunket on The Platform an online radio station somewhat modelled on being the opposition to the Government narrative here in New Zealand. That part is clearly not true as the Wrights (who financially support the station) are in receipt of 200m a year from the NZ Government for their ‘childcare’ business. Anyway Sean Plunket put me on air and then immediately proceeded to attempt to undermine my candidacy for Council and Mayor here in Dunedin by just flat out lying about me, saying that I’d rung up earlier that morning and abused their staff. When I asked Sean for a time he said sometime between 7am and 8am. That was something that was not going to fly as I had been on another radio station at the time and so at that stage I called Sean Plunket a “lying arsehole”. His was a level of malicousness that I had not expected but I feel that in responding to him in such a fashion that at least I didn’t let him get away with it and I did manage to put him off …