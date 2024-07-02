Sasha Latypova in her own words

I was away when Sasha left this message on my phone at something like 2am NZ time back in late May. So I’ve only just listened to it. She’s a real charmer. She is responding to this post;

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/sasha-latypova-and-the-world-health

I didn’t manufacture any webpages, that’s just a complete lie. And I’ve since figured out what the connection is. All those Rochester orgs have been raised by the same group Integral-inc.com which to me looks to be funded by BlackRock. When I have the time I’ll have a closer look at it. But integral-inc.com is now the Analysis Group and if you think that they look a little WEFy well join the club, so do I.