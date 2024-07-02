Plebeian Resistance
Plebeian resistance Podcast
Sasha Latypova in her own words
17
0:00
-1:20

Sasha Latypova in her own words

“you’re a disgusting piece of shit” please ring me.
Richard Seager
Jul 02, 2024
17
Share
Transcript

I was away when Sasha left this message on my phone at something like 2am NZ time back in late May. So I’ve only just listened to it. She’s a real charmer. She is responding to this post;

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/sasha-latypova-and-the-world-health

I didn’t manufacture any webpages, that’s just a complete lie. And I’ve since figured out what the connection is. All those Rochester orgs have been raised by the same group Integral-inc.com which to me looks to be funded by BlackRock. When I have the time I’ll have a closer look at it. But integral-inc.com is now the Analysis Group and if you think that they look a little WEFy well join the club, so do I.

17 Comments
Plebeian Resistance
Plebeian resistance Podcast
Democracy, terrain theory, environmental activism, equity.
Anti-woke, Anti-vaccine & anti-establishment.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Richard Seager
Recent Episodes
Hey rich, Government here, about Vaxxathon.co.nz..
  Richard Seager
Mock the Setup by Thumbnail Green
  Richard Seager
What Russians think
  Richard Seager
Linda an organizer at the Posie Parker "event" in Auckland
  Richard Seager
Otago Uni Mayoral Forum
  Richard Seager
Radio One has finally posted their tribute piece to me (is that ok Hamish?)
  Richard Seager
Bus driver message
  Richard Seager