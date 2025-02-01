Tonight I had dinner with a woman who works in the vaccine industry (she rented our apartment in Melbourne many years ago). She said to me at the end that I was clearly left in my politics but right wing on vaccines. But either vaccines work or they don’t work right? How can opposing them be right wing?

If you oppose vaccines then what are your politics?

And yes I realize that left and right have been swapped in many ways and that Trumpian supporters in the States often share their policies with socialists from Hackney but do your best.