Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flea Mason's avatar
Flea Mason
7h

Excellent, so you were already onto the Hebrew from Greek twelve years ago.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture