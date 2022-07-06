What do you think is going to happen?
A survey
A poll for you (I think this is a new Substack feature)
Please elaborate in comments if you feel so inclined. And please share to try and get a larger footprint on this poll.
A poll for you (I think this is a new Substack feature)
Please elaborate in comments if you feel so inclined. And please share to try and get a larger footprint on this poll.
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Eventually good will prevail, but there needs to be a lot of tearing down first before that happens. Sure, it could happen quickly, but statistically that seems unlikely. Europe had to be practically burnt to the ground in 1945 before one crazy tyrant was destroyed. I voted "things get worse"...and would add "before they get better."
I think the powers that be will try again and again, like it was for years, hundreds of years, with dictators. They may be on the winning hand and of course then people will suffer. But they will not succeed. Like they never did before.