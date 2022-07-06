Plebeian Resistance

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Todd Hayen, PhD, RP's avatar
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Jul 6, 2022Edited

Eventually good will prevail, but there needs to be a lot of tearing down first before that happens. Sure, it could happen quickly, but statistically that seems unlikely. Europe had to be practically burnt to the ground in 1945 before one crazy tyrant was destroyed. I voted "things get worse"...and would add "before they get better."

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Jul 6, 2022

I think the powers that be will try again and again, like it was for years, hundreds of years, with dictators. They may be on the winning hand and of course then people will suffer. But they will not succeed. Like they never did before.

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