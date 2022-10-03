There is a footnote on the ODT story.

In an Otago Daily Times article it is said that "Dunedin software developer James Cockle is a trainer and mobiliser for the Restore Passenger Rail, civil resistance, climate activism campaign.”

Last year James Cockle challenged James Shaw for the male leadership role for the New Zealand Green Party. Story here (or click the photo below)

James Cockle left and James Shaw right

So there’s no doubts about his Green Party connections. But James is a little bit more than a trainer and mobiliser for the Restore Passenger Rail campaign. You see he’s the owner of the website. First we need to go to the Domain Name Commission of NZ to do a whois on the domain name. Now James doesn’t come up straight away but be patient.

Now there’s two things that you can search on there, the address which seems to be registered in his wife’s name but let’s leave her anonymous as James comes up easily enough at that address;

Or we can search on that phone number;

I guess that’s a home run.

So Green Party of Aaron Hawkins is this expense included in your electoral budget? Remember you only have $55,000. And a full page in the ODT is $7,000. A back of bus advert is $4,600 for a cheapie but for a premium like you have it’s about $9,000. And then we have that space that you have at Princes St with wages taken into consideration. Not to mention the rent and the layout inside, a couple of the signs look like they’re worth a few k each as well. And then we have all your signage on the side of the roads and at various spots around Dunedin. And your big 3k posters, about 10 of those right? Trolls online? How much do they cost?

You’re taking no notice of the 55k limit are you?

I think there’s a couple of other Mayoral candidates who are also going over their 55k budgets but none anywhere near as bad as you. And they havn’t set their online trolls on me like you have.

Green Party visual pollution via the astroturfed https://restorepassengerrail.nz

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