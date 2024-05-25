Plebeian Resistance
Sasha Latypova and the World Health Organisation(s)
A link
6 hrs ago
•
Richard Seager
22
"This work has been carried out with the support of the Procurement Executive, Ministry of Defence"
Mr Yeadon again.
May 18
•
Richard Seager
17
Well… Conversations about Yeadon
With a rapping ecologist
May 16
•
Richard Seager
15
Substack does not pay the bills
So I’m going to be easing up.
May 15
•
Richard Seager
13
Do the jabs meet the definition of biological weapons
A poll
May 13
•
Richard Seager
14
Who is the most persecuted man on Substack?
A poll
May 12
•
Richard Seager
12
All the young Brownstone Instituters
Well not all of them are young, but you get the picture
May 7
•
Richard Seager
13
Robert Malone’s accusation re Latypova’s husband
I figure it’s about time everyone did a mea culpa
May 2
•
Richard Seager
31
April 2024
Super Rugby and its heavyweight vs bantamweight issue
Samipeni Finau wants to kill someone
Apr 29
•
Richard Seager
5
Rahul, are you a Bot or not
Bot spot
Apr 28
•
Richard Seager
4
Royal Poll: Photoshopped or not
Louis, Louis
Apr 25
•
Richard Seager
12
Princess Kate & her photoshop manipulation dates to April 2023
At the latest.
Apr 24
•
Richard Seager
13
