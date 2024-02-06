Well 1,000 subscribers is quite the achievement here.

My 1,000th subscriber was Lorraine and she has a youtube channel here;

https://www.youtube.com/@AlternativeHomesteading/videos

I've given Lorraine a complimentary paid subscription for a year to my Substack but currently that's somewhat of a claytons prize (Claytons was a downunder drink that was alcohol free hence it's use here is somewhat "not really a prize at all"). But maybe that might change in the future. Congrats anyway Lorraine on being my 1,000th subscriber.

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Plebeian Resistance started in March 2021 on Substack (so almost 3 years) and I can remember a time a little later when there were quite a few of us with 100-200 subscribers. I'm probably the slowest of those Substackers to get to 1000 subscribers to be honest, if I were to go to one of the other substackers at the time, Margaret Alice, I'd find her on about 40k subscribers now. That's not surprising to me, she puts the effort in and she also markets herself more than I do. Maybe I should have copied her back then and I did think about doing that.

The reason I found Substack is that I was a refugee from write.as where I had a blog called Climate Issues. But one day the owner of that blog software got in my ear about posts on "that topic" which he would not define. Undoubtedly it was transgender discussions he was hinting at as I had no time for men pretending to be women (men cannot be women) and had already scored the wrath of Transgender Inc on Twitter getting banned, them appealing via the Better Business Bureau in San Fran getting my account back and then getting banned again. Repeat ad nauseum. On Twitter while I still had an account I even had one local clown by the name of DANIEL (I can hear him now - remove my deadname, remove my deadname!!) who managed to get the police to call around on me twice but the second time it was 100% bogus (rather than 99% bogus) as I had not even done what I was accused of. So the police were going to go back to him for wasting their time. I'm not sure if they ever did. I think the Wellington (NZ) cops were probably a bit woke. The posts that were provided to police in the first instance amounted to nothing as well. Humourous even. But boys will be boys.

There's some backdated poems right at the beginning of my Substack, this one I quite like still;

Code

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/code

I did a Geography Post Grad at Otago from 2014 - 2018 (I had a year or two out at some stage) specializing in Climate Change. I wrote this on the Kinder Morgan pipeline in 2018 before it had been approved so that was back added to my blog as well.

Kinder Morgan proposed pipeline in Western Canada

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/kinder-morgan-proposed-pipeline-in-39e

I also wrote this on the old blog, back added into Plebeian Resistance as well.

Corporatism is not green

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/corporatism-is-not-green

At one stage that was my most popular post as it had been linked to by Wrong Kind of Green. As you can see I'm an early dissident of things Greta and AOC. I was also one of the first to notice Greta and had given her a bit of a boost originally before I figured out what she was all about.

My mini thesis (7k words) as part of my post grad is here, it was on Arctic Sea Ice.

Recent changes in Arctic sea ice

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/recent-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice

I got an 86 mark for that one. I was hoping for 90+ but never mind. As part of that Post Grad I tried to write for everyone rather than 'academically' so I was probably marked down a little on that. In hindsight and if I was conspirationally minded I might suggest that academic research is supposed to stay academic, it's not for the masses.

In 2019 I ran for Mayor in Dunedin, NZ as well as Council. Despite my cynicism of the efforts of Corporates I was still of the view that we needed to do something about climate change and was fairly status quo on CO2 as a cause of that. I hadn't really woken up to the WEF at this stage but as part of the campaign I certainly became aware that the likes of Extinction Rebellion and others wanted me nowhere near their fake activism. I could go on about that one for a whole post to be honest.

Here's an interview I did very early in that campaign alongside Andrew Whiley (Conservative) and Aaron Hawkins (“Green”) who went on to be (a very unpopular) Mayor for the next 3 years. He was an idiot to be honest and the hardest to get along with on the campaign trail. A fake Green, and there's lots of them about.

Rattling the Chains, Week 4

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/rattling-the-chains-week-4

Here's another of those local fake Greens, Jack Brazil. I wrote this poem about him in 2020.

Jack Brazil and his poodle SS (saffron squish)

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/jack-brazil-and-his-poodle-ss-saffron

He later ran for a seat in the General election and last year was shot and ended up in hospital. We still are none the wiser for why that happened and the police have arrested no-one. Another fake, this time a fake woman originally going by the name of Alexander/Sasha/Eli Rubenstein/Rubashkyn famous for tomato saucing Posie Parker in Auckland, was staying with him at the time. So there is some conjecture that Alexander was responsible for the shooting. But I have no idea if that is true or not.

But as you can see I'm getting pretty pissed off with local Green Party activists at this time. Several of my posts over the next 6 months were about the hypocrisy of these people and others in the NZ Green Party and in fact it was my main focus. Another focus by this stage in 2020 was the fakeness of the pandemic. And around this time I stoushed a lot on Twitter with NZ's main activist for pandemic nonsense, a pink haired woman by the name of Siouxsie Wiles from Auckland University via the London School of Tropical Medicine and whose mentor at one stage had been no other than Neil Ferguson he of the pandemic spreadsheets.

I had also had my unfortunate experiences with lockdowns and forced isolation in Victoria, AU and NZ by this stage. I was getting less and less impressed with the state of the World.

But let's jump ahead now as this is not really my Substack history. As I said at the start that began in March 2021.

First of all a trip to Archive.org (courtesy of DANIEL more than likely) to see what I had been discussing before my move. Yes fake Pandemics, Jacinda Ardern, Siouxsie Wiles, the coming vaccinations and the shittiness of the Green actors.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210302160939/https://richardsea.gr/

My first post on Substack proper was likely this one, on pedophilia, the UK Green Party, Challenors and kidnapping.

Sonia Poulton on the Challenors

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/sonia-poulton-on-the-challenors

I didn't get much interaction on my blog over the next 8 months or so.

What did I write about? You will have to find the links yourself for these ones.

Gates and microchips

Planet of the humans (Michael Moore & Jeff Gibbs movie on the fakeness of the modern Greens)

The NZr of the year and bullying (Siouxsie Wiles)

Masks *are* useless (self explanatory)

#allesdichtmachen (the Germans get very cynical)

Sam Bailey interview / Pharmaceutical Corporations delenda est.

The Spanish "Flu" (with reference to Fauci, August 8th 2021)

The Spanish "Flu"

αβγδ (alpha beta gamma delta which is basically Greek for abradadabra)

Very questionable PhD (applies to Christian Drosten as well as Siouxsie Wiles)

No such thing as a virus (a post on Stefan Lanka)

Tony Fauci is a POS (it's worth a link)

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/tony-fauci-is-a-pos

Pfizer Albanian Contract

Virology is just another name for bio-warfare

So you get the picture, mostly pandemics, vaccines and viruses at this time. But I had also done several courses on cycling infrastructure via Amsterdam University in 2020 and 2021, we were locked down a lot so why not. Here's one of my projects on that (I am a very keen cyclist and I want an urban landscape that encourages cycling but the WEF can go to hell)

Dunedin: Towards a Sustainable Urban Ecosystem

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/dunedin-towards-a-sustainable-urban

I put an Official Information Act request in on MP Golriz Gharahman, NZ's latest Young Global Leader at the time (since vanished from site due to her recent shoplifting)

OIA request to Golriz Ghahraman

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/oia-request-to-golriz-ghahraman

She never responded of course. But it was one of my first posts on Substack to get any interaction as well.

I then do a post on the Young Global Leaders and who some of them were

(WEF)Young Global Leaders Cohort 2005

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/wefyoung-global-leaders-cohort-2005

I screenshotted it so it's not searchable unfortunately. But some might be disappointed to find Bjorn Lomborg as a graduate of the 2005 class. Basically they're playing both sides in case you had not noticed. Sergey Brin is also part of that class. Google it.

I then followed that up with a list of graduates of YGL program 2006-2012. This time an excel spreadsheet is attached.

All WEF Young Global Leaders 2006-2012

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/all-wef-young-global-leaders-2006

China is the country that gave us Astra Zeneca (which is latin for death star or death jab even)

A PhD is no guarantee against stupidity

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/a-phd-is-no-guarantee-against-stupidity

I had noticed Mark Bailey possibly before I had noticed Sam Bailey, here I write about his outfit;

Heterodoxies Society Incorporated

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/heterodoxies-society-incorporated

Also in late November New Zealand had moved to a two tiered system, if you were vaccinated you could do most things if you wern't you could not do most things. No cafes, libraries, swimming pools for Richard and his unvaxxed mates.

I note some oddities of this traffic light system (there never was any orange effectively but for arguments sake).

Maori are under Red, Pakeha under Orange

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/maori-are-under-red-pakeha-under

I also write posts on AI and CBDCs around this time, December 2021

I put a lot of Official Information requests around this time, I'm pissed off to be honest. This one is to Boris Johnson PM of the UK

Notes, minutes, recordings on meeting with Bill Gates, Jamie Dimon and others 18th October, 2021.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/notes-minutes-recordings-on-meeting\

Unlike mine to Golriz most of them do get responses.

I start thinking of emigrating to Mexico. I never did convince immediate family though.

Countries you don't need a vaccine pass for

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/countries-you-dont-need-a-vaccine

I keep tabs on the Australian incarceration of No Vacc Djokovich.

I notice that politicians are only pretending to get the jab

Those fake jabs

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/those-fake-jabs

Despite being banned from most shops and cafes we have a nice holiday in Wanaka, NZ

Diary of Wanaka in the year of our Covid #3

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/diary-of-wanaka-in-the-year-of-our

I have some fun on the TradeMe marketplace (NZ's ebay)

Masks for sale

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/masks-for-sale

TradeMe didn't like it. Nor did one local person (well more than one really)

My mask advert on TradeMe is kicking off

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/my-mask-advert-on-trademe-is-kicking

Nice aye?

We go over to the "Free" Market in Queenstown from Wanaka (Sage Hana was later to get quite excited about this post)

The Market at 229

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/the-market-at-229

I post about a lecture in November 2021 by the associate health minister at the time.

Ayesha Verral - Lessons from NZ's COVID-19 response and opportunities for the future (I have a cameo in this)

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/ayesha-verral-lessons-from-nzs-covid

My most popular post so far. All the Young Global Leaders

All the Young Global Leaders from 1993 until 2023

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/all-the-young-global-leaders-from

Robert Malone liked the idea so much that he copied it somewhat after this time. With no attribution of course.

Not too long after that I ran into Jacinda Ardern and so told her what I thought

Just called Jacinda a POS to her face

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/just-called-jacinda-a-pos-to-her

She announced the end of the two tiered system shortly after that. Did I have an impact on that decision? I damned well hope so. Of course the media noted it was me and failed to report on it. Don't give any publicity to Richard is their mantra.

My Substack was getting quite popular around this time. So maybe that explains Mathew Crawford getting in my face. Anyway he was #1 but there were a few more in quick succession.

Trying to get me banned from Substack part 2: This Matthew has a bee in his bonnet

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/trying-to-get-me-banned-from-substack

He was friends with an American who had decided she was aiming to be NZ's official Covid dissident writer (oh Monica what happened to you?) from abroad, so who knows if that had anything to do with it. Mathew is a subscriber here so maybe he can tell us?

More or less the first day that I can jump on a plane to Australia I do. Reasonably easy but not without having to stand up for myself both in Wellington and Brisbane. I met up with someone around these parts and family (father & brother) on the way there. Caught up with good friends on the Sunshine Coast before heading to Melbourne.

Trip to Australia

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/trip-to-australia

Around this time Frank (sometines known by other names) got on my Substack and caused a lot of havoc especially with female substackers. But he (or she) was just pushing buttons in my view, deliberatly. I learnt a lot about the virus industry from Frank.

Slendermen speaks

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/slenderman-speaks

I also had major problems with Sage Hana and Frances Leader around this time. They were both very abusive and as that abuse was on my substack rather than theirs a lot of my subscribers fell away from commenting. If you were to ask me I'd suggest that they both work for the 77th Brigade. Sage Hana is Nate Klingenstein by my reckoning. I know Mathew Crawford has a different person he says is Sage Hana but sorry Mathew I think that's bogus.

I tried to divert the shit off to another blog.

Parsley, Sage, rosemary and whines

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/parsley-sage-rosemary-and-whines

I noted Frances' connection to Dippy Dappy Duck who is definitely not Frances btw. No definitely not.

Who the hell is Dippy Dappy duck?

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/who-the-hell-is-dippy-dappy-duck

I out a covid fanatic's academic background (which they were hiding) in NZ. Her PhD was in watching black swans.

Alison Mary Campbell - SciBlogs

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/alison-mary-campbell-sciblogs

I wrote "I’m not sure that monitoring swans near Palmerston North qualifies as biology or not, Alison, but it certainly doesn’t qualify you to talk about vaccines authoritatively."

And she then threatened me on Twitter.

So it was time for some eye candy (for males and lesbians anyway)

Where the bloody hell are you?

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/where-the-bloody-hell-are-you

Much nicer to look at.

I really don't like Geert and his theory and this is definitely a theme with me.

NZ vaccine fascists use Geert Van Den Bossche 'theory' to push vaccines & masks

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/nz-vaccine-fascists-use-geert-van

In early August 2022 I once again ran for Council. The Student Radio station and me stoushed and it almost came to fisticuffs, me a 60yo male vs three males in the 20s, 30s & 40s.. One of them actually said "do you want to take this outside". All I was trying to do was get my space on their show as all the other 11 Mayoral candidates had theirs. Undoubtedly the reason for this was that they were all he/hims and I was scathing in my contempt for pronouns and other accoutriments of the woke. In fact I didn't even think that men could be women. Sacrilege!

I tried to tangle with the Mayor Aaron Hawkins but he never responded, instead i had the three transketeers Carmen, Mandy and Sophie attack me & defend Aaron until someone pointed out their patheticness at one of the meetings for doing so. So the next meeting the Greens put two out in front of us to harangue us instead. I stoushed with them too, and one of them is on Council now on the back of bogus Universtiy votes in my view.

I didn't get on Council although I wasn't far away either. I was not even close to Mayoralty but this interview was the 2nd most popular after front runner Lee Vandervis. Even now there's still more views on my interview than the Mayor's (Jules Radich) interview.

My interview with Pat Brittenden

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/my-interview-with-pat-brittenden

His mate was turning down the volume when I went to speak. The gaslighting cunts.

It is to be noted as well that none of the alternate media, supposedly freedom conscious, would give me an airing. Therefore copying the MSM. So next time you see Voices For Freedom, The Platform (in fact they tried to do a dirty on me), Liz Gunn or even Sam Bailey, just keep that in mind. They were all of the view that I should not be given airtime.

I found out via some help from Companies House in the UK that the local elections count was actually done by a massive Swiss Private Equity Firm. Local democracy in NZ is most definitely sick, very sick.

Would you trust a Swiss private equity firm with 127b in assets with management of NZ's* local elections?

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/would-you-trust-a-swiss-private-equity

I also pointed out the impossibility of Sophie Barker's counts. Yep cheating.

Dunedin's Mayoralty election

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/dunedins-mayoralty-election

Of course WEF has retired this video, but I havn't.

You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/youll-own-nothing-and-youll-be-happy?autoPlay=true

We're up to 2023 now and as most of you are probably familiar with my posts from that year, let's just focus on a few.

In May 2023 I went to Europe for 6 weeks and checked out the bollards in Oxford.

Oxford and its bicycle bollards

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/oxford-and-its-bicycle-bollards

And a market in Dresden

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/dresden-contrasts

Back in NZ I was disappointed at what was happening in Israel

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/israel

And early in 2024 I found somebody's list

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/1340-bad-bad-substackers

If you got this far I hope you enjoyed the journey.

Onwards!