Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Feb 6, 2024

Certainly quite an achievement. This will put a spring in your step…no stopping now!

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BDBinc
Feb 6, 2024

Congrats on the 1,000 mark Richard.

Tis a shame we dont agree on "man made climate change" which I believe is the carbon trading and tax industry meme

Its not green at all its absolute madness as you say " corporate". The race to "zero carbon" ( said all the carbon based life forms)

But I hope at the end of the day we do agree that the climate has always been in a constant state of change.

An old Indian chief would say its a case of the fleas trying to change the dogs body temperature by making up " carbon credits" and trading them ....and cycling round the dogs bum haha.

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